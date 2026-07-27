Congress's Pawan Khera said the party will keep demanding answers from Home Minister Amit Shah over the police crackdown on student protesters on July 20, questioning the use of pellet guns and welcoming a Supreme Court observation on police excesses.

Congress Demands Shah's Accountability on Student Protest

As the Opposition intensified its protest over the alleged police action on students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday asserted that the issue would continue to be raised in Parliament until Union Home Minister Amit Shah answered questions on the crackdown, while welcoming the Supreme Court's observation that the mere existence of an agitation cannot justify police excesses.

Speaking to reporters, Khera said, "Until the Union Home Minister answers, we will continue to raise our demand (accountability for police action on student protesters on July 20)... We thank the Supreme Court for saying this. The way women were misbehaved with; who were those people in plain clothes? Were they RSS goons? All this happened before Delhi Police and the Union Home Minister will take accountability for it. Have you ever heard of pellet guns being used in Delhi? Is it justified for the police to use such guns and threaten our own children?"

Khera criticises Nilekani-led task force

Earlier, Khera had also criticised the Centre over the formation of a High-Powered Task Force on examination reforms under technology expert Nandan Nilekani, alleging that the BJP-led government continued to rely on individuals associated with the Congress. "They cannot function without Congress. Where have many of their CMs originated from? Narendra Modi cannot even breathe without the Congress. He starts from Nehru and comes to Nandan Nilekani," Khera remarked.

Responding to senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani's remarks questioning the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leadership's celebration, Khera said, "We advise Mahesh Jethmalani to keep his mouth shut as it will benefit him and his party."

Opposition Questions New Bill, Use of Force

Congress MP Imran Masood also questioned the government's decision to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing that the existing law had not been effectively implemented. "They had made laws earlier as well. What happened to them? Were they weak? You should have implemented that one first. In that case, you didn't even file a charge sheet, and the main accused was acquitted and walked free. They don't want to do anything; they just want to talk. Please deliver results--it's time to perform," Masood told ANI.

Questioning the alleged use of force against students, Masood said, "To the Home Minister, you tell us--why were pellet guns used on children first? Was this happening in some border state? Did you feel national security was threatened by their protest? These were young students."

Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Protests

The remarks came as Opposition parties resumed protests in the Parliament complex after repeated disruptions in both Houses, demanding accountability from Amit Shah over the July 20 student protest and seeking withdrawal of cases registered against demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members, following which the House was adjourned till 2 pm. (ANI)