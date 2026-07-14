An extensive awareness campaign on the PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) is underway across 140 centres in Rajouri. Officials are reaching farmers' doorsteps in remote areas, offering education on crop insurance and on-the-spot registration.

A large-scale awareness campaign under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has been launched across 140 Kisan Khidmat (KK) Centres in Rajouri district to educate farmers about crop insurance and its benefits.

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Doorstep Awareness in Remote Areas

As part of the campaign, a doorstep awareness camp was organised in the remote hilly areas of Budhal Block in Mohra A and Mohra B Panchayats. Farmers from far-flung villages participated enthusiastically in the programme.

Officials from the Agriculture Department, Revenue Department, Rural Development Department (RDD), J&K Bank, and the insurance company jointly conducted the awareness session. They explained the objectives of PMFBY, the insurance process, eligibility, claim procedures, and the importance of protecting crops against natural calamities.

During the camp, on-the-spot crop insurance registration was also provided to eligible farmers, enabling them to enrol under the scheme without having to travel long distances.

Reaching Farmers at Their Doorsteps

Sub-Division Agricultural Officer, Budhal, Rajan Kumar Sharma, said the department was organising neighbourhood-level programmes so that farmers do not have to spend money travelling to government offices. "We are trying to organise small programmes neighbourhood-wise as well, so that people don't have to face the difficulty of spending Rs 100-200 on fare to reach the office. That's why we are reaching them at their doorsteps. Today's programme, organised under the guidance of our worthy DC Saheb, is being held daily in every panchayat through our Kisan Khidmat Ghar (KKG). Today, it was KKG Mohra's turn, which covers Mohra A and Mohra B panchayats. Our main focus today was on awareness regarding crop insurance, as people's crops like maize and paddy often get damaged," Sharma told ANI.

During the camp, on-the-spot crop insurance registration was also provided to eligible farmers, enabling them to enrol under the scheme without having to travel long distances.

One-Stop Solution for Farmers

Krishi Udhyami at KKG Mohra, Umar Sajjad, said officers from different departments participated in the programme and informed farmers about the benefits of crop insurance and compensation. "Today, an awareness programme for PMFBY was organised here. Officers from the Agriculture Department, Bank, and Revenue Department were present. Local farmers participated in large numbers. People were informed about how they can claim compensation if their crops are damaged due to rain, cloudbursts, or any other reason," he said.

"We are thankful to the administration and the Agriculture Department for establishing these KKG centres in different panchayats. This is a one-stop solution for farmers to avail services and participate in awareness programmes. Despite being busy in the high-altitude pastures, people from Mohra A, Mohra B and adjoining far-flung areas participated in large numbers," Sajjad added.

District-Wide Campaign Until July 31

Nodal Officer Akseer Singh said awareness camps were being conducted across all 140 KKG centres in the district till July 31 under the directions of the District Administration. "I have been appointed as the Nodal Officer for this crop insurance scheme camp. These programmes are being held at our 140 KKG centres under the instructions of the District Administration. We have a schedule to conduct these camps and educate people until July 31. I also thank the farmers who left their farm work to attend these awareness camps," Singh said.

Farmers Welcome the Initiative

Farmers welcomed the initiative and appreciated the administration for bringing government services to their doorsteps. Puran Singh, a resident of Mohra A Panchayat, said farmers had suffered heavy crop losses last year and hoped the awareness drive would help them avail insurance benefits in the future. "We suffered heavy losses last year, but our losses remained uncompensated. We are very happy about this initiative, as these awareness programmes will help us benefit from various government schemes. Officers from the Bank, Agriculture, Revenue and Block departments have informed us about the benefits available to us. We appeal that whenever farmers suffer losses and approach the authorities, they should be heard and their losses should be compensated," he told ANI.

The participating farmers expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the District Administration of Rajouri for bringing essential services to their doorsteps. They appreciated the efforts of the officials for reaching remote and hilly areas and ensuring that farmers receive the benefits of government welfare schemes. (ANI)