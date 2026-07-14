Dilip Ghosh slammed Mamata Banerjee for 'hijacking' the July 21 'Shaheed Diwas'. Meanwhile, amid a TMC factional dispute, both groups have sought police permission for the rally, with leaders saying they are working collectively on preparations.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday slammed former chief minister mamata beneerjee for "hijacking" the July 21 'Shaheed Diwas' (Martyrs' Day) observance, asserting that it is not a Trinamool Congress program and asked why only one party should pay tribute. Speaking to reporters ahead of the upcoming July 21 Martyrs' Day Rally, Ghosh added that it is a very significant event in Bengal's politics and bullets were fired on a political movement, and that is "shameful".

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"July 21 is not some TMC program. It is a very significant event in Bengal's politics. It is a black day. Bullets were fired on a political movement, and it is shameful. We all pay tribute to them. Mamata Banerjee had hijacked it. Today, her own party has fallen apart. Why should only one party pay tribute? We all will pay tribute..." Gosh added.

The History of Shaheed Diwas

July 21 is observed every year as 'Shaheed Diwas' in West Bengal. The day commemorates the 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing during a protest under the Left Front regime in 1993. Mamata Banerjee, who was the West Bengal Youth Congress president at the time, continued observing the day annually after founding the Trinamool Congress. The event has since become a major political gathering organised by the TMC every year.

TMC Factions Seek Rally Permission

Amid a dispute between two factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), both groups have approached the police seeking permission to hold their annual Shahid Diwas (Martyrs' Day) rally on July 21 at Victoria House in the Esplanade area of Kolkata.

'No Issue If Mamata Wishes To Guide'

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee stated that the leadership is working collectively on the event's preparations, adding that there is "no issue at all" if former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wishes to provide her guidance.

Speaking to ANI on the ongoing structural and logistical arrangements at the venue, Ritabrata Banerjee emphasised the teamwork involved, noting that top party functionaries are actively monitoring the ground setup. "We all came here together; we didn't come alone. Senior leaders, the party chairperson, the state president--everyone was here," Banerjee said.

Highlighting the detailed planning going into the rally stage layout, the LoP mentioned that the decorators are working in tandem with the leaders to incorporate all feedback. "The decorators said they would first create a diagram and show it to us. They arrived, listened to everyone's suggestions, and took note of all the ideas," he added.

When asked about the involvement and prospective inputs from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the rally, the LoP welcomed her intervention, stating, "If she wishes to provide guidance, there is no issue at all." (ANI)