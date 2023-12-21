Bihar police on high alert as ISI, Islamic radicals' threat looms over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during visit

Police issue alert for possible ISIS or radical Islamist threat to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his Bihar visit from December 21 to December 23, 2023. DMs of Patna and Bhagalpur receive special instructions for enhanced police deployment at all events to prevent potential attacks.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, from December 21 to 23 has sparked a security alert, with intelligence agencies warning of potential threats from the Pakistan-backed ISI, Islamic fundamentalists, and various terrorist organizations. The Bihar Police are on high alert, implementing special security measures to ensure the safety of Mohan Bhagwat during his engagements in the region.

Also read: Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

In response to the threat alerts received from the DIG of Special Branch, Patna Headquarters, the Bihar Police have initiated anti-sabotage investigations in Bhagalpur. Special security arrangements have been put in place for Mohan Bhagwat's visit, particularly during his participation in the program at Maharshi Meehi Ashram Kuppa Ghat on December 22. Vehicles are undergoing thorough searches, and intensive security checks are being conducted on all major roads and entry points in the district.

The Intelligence and Security Division of the Police Headquarters has conveyed the potential danger to Mohan Bhagwat's life, prompting the Bhagalpur DM and SSP to be on high alert. The security forces are actively monitoring the situation, considering the Z Plus security cover provided to the RSS chief.

Local police authorities, including officers from the Special Branch, Crime Branch, and Intelligence Bureau, have intensified surveillance activities. The focus is on collecting information about the area and closely monitoring activities that could pose a threat to Mohan Bhagwat's security. Security personnel are actively involved in checking hotels, dharamshalas, lodges, and areas related to the Sangh Pramukh's program.

Also read: 'Avoid banal statements...' Sadhguru tells Nitish Kumar after 'Hindi our national language' jibe at INDIA meet

Special security measures have been implemented in Kotwali, Jogsar, and Barari police station areas. The Sangh chief's arrival, meetings with Sangh workers, and participation in the program at Maharishi Mein Ashram Kuppa Ghat on December 22nd are all under heightened security scrutiny. Range DIG Vivekananda, SSP Anand Kumar, City SP Amit Ranjan, City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, and other officials have collaborated to fortify traffic routes and ensure a secure environment.

Senior police officers are actively involved in monitoring traffic arrangements and security measures throughout Mohan Bhagwat's stay in Bhagalpur. The deployment of officers from Patna Special Branch indicates a coordinated effort to ensure the safety of the RSS chief. Security-related consultations are ongoing, involving both local and special branch officials.