Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar police on high alert as ISI, Islamic radicals' threat looms over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during visit

    Police issue alert for possible ISIS or radical Islamist threat to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his Bihar visit from December 21 to December 23, 2023. DMs of Patna and Bhagalpur receive special instructions for enhanced police deployment at all events to prevent potential attacks.

    Bihar police on high alert as ISI, Islamic radicals' threat looms over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during visit snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, from December 21 to 23 has sparked a security alert, with intelligence agencies warning of potential threats from the Pakistan-backed ISI, Islamic fundamentalists, and various terrorist organizations. The Bihar Police are on high alert, implementing special security measures to ensure the safety of Mohan Bhagwat during his engagements in the region.

    Also read: Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

    In response to the threat alerts received from the DIG of Special Branch, Patna Headquarters, the Bihar Police have initiated anti-sabotage investigations in Bhagalpur. Special security arrangements have been put in place for Mohan Bhagwat's visit, particularly during his participation in the program at Maharshi Meehi Ashram Kuppa Ghat on December 22. Vehicles are undergoing thorough searches, and intensive security checks are being conducted on all major roads and entry points in the district.

    The Intelligence and Security Division of the Police Headquarters has conveyed the potential danger to Mohan Bhagwat's life, prompting the Bhagalpur DM and SSP to be on high alert. The security forces are actively monitoring the situation, considering the Z Plus security cover provided to the RSS chief.

    Local police authorities, including officers from the Special Branch, Crime Branch, and Intelligence Bureau, have intensified surveillance activities. The focus is on collecting information about the area and closely monitoring activities that could pose a threat to Mohan Bhagwat's security. Security personnel are actively involved in checking hotels, dharamshalas, lodges, and areas related to the Sangh Pramukh's program.

    Also read: 'Avoid banal statements...' Sadhguru tells Nitish Kumar after 'Hindi our national language' jibe at INDIA meet

    Special security measures have been implemented in Kotwali, Jogsar, and Barari police station areas. The Sangh chief's arrival, meetings with Sangh workers, and participation in the program at Maharishi Mein Ashram Kuppa Ghat on December 22nd are all under heightened security scrutiny. Range DIG Vivekananda, SSP Anand Kumar, City SP Amit Ranjan, City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, and other officials have collaborated to fortify traffic routes and ensure a secure environment.

    Senior police officers are actively involved in monitoring traffic arrangements and security measures throughout Mohan Bhagwat's stay in Bhagalpur. The deployment of officers from Patna Special Branch indicates a coordinated effort to ensure the safety of the RSS chief. Security-related consultations are ongoing, involving both local and special branch officials.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing father, mother in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing father, mother in Idukki

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces GPS-based toll collection system implementation by 2024 vkp

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces GPS-based toll collection system implementation by 2024

    Fake developed using AI Amul reacts to Sharam naam ki cheese viral picture gcw

    'Fake, developed using AI...': Amul reacts to 'Sharam naam ki cheese' viral picture

    Airlines charge exorbitant fares to Kerala from Delhi for Christmas-New Year anr

    Airlines charge exorbitant fares to Kerala from Delhi for Christmas-New Year

    Karnataka government offers 3-month extension for returning Tiger claw and other wildlife products vkp

    Karnataka government offers 3-month extension for returning Tiger claw and other wildlife products

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing father, mother in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing father, mother in Idukki

    Football ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky applauds team's resilience and squad depth after impressive 2-1 victory osf

    ISL 2023-24: Kratky applauds Mumbai City FC's resilience after impressive win over MBSG; WATCH highlights

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces GPS-based toll collection system implementation by 2024 vkp

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces GPS-based toll collection system implementation by 2024

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa have no desire to join Bollywood? Here's what he revealed SHG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa have no desire to join Bollywood? Here's what he revealed

    Fake developed using AI Amul reacts to Sharam naam ki cheese viral picture gcw

    'Fake, developed using AI...': Amul reacts to 'Sharam naam ki cheese' viral picture

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon