    PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Ayodhya on October 23 for Deepotsav

    Ayodhya may also witness PM Modi taking part in the Saryu Aarti. On this occasion, green digital fireworks have been planned. Ayodhya, situated on the banks of river Saryu also known as Saket, is an ancient city of India.

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (October 23) for the Deepotsav celebrations, a day before India gets soaked in the revelry for Diwali. The Prime Minister is also expected to offer puja at the Ram temple.

    On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit the holy city to take stock of preparation for the Deepotsav celebrations. This will be Adityanath's fourth visit to Ayodhya in about a month's time.

    After offering prayers at the Ram Temple, as per a tentative tour schedule, PM Modi is expected to inspect the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra, where a grand temple is being built. Post this, he might visit the Ram Katha Park to welcome those essaying the role of Ram and others at the Ram Leela, as per officials aware of the itinerary.

    As the two-day review meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee (RMCC) concluded on Monday, the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust reportedly said that around 50 per cent of Ram Mandir construction is through.

    It is reportedly said that Ayodhya may also witness PM Modi taking part in the Saryu Aarti. On this occasion, green digital fireworks have been planned. Ayodhya, situated on the banks of river Saryu also known as Saket, is an ancient city of India.

    It is said to be the birthplace of Lord Ram and setting of the great epic Ramayana.

    In the three-day Deepotsava celebrations, which will begin on Sunday, Ramlila performances by artists from Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Fiji are set to be the key highlights.

    In what is set to create a new record, 17 lakh diyas or lamps - many of them made out of cow dung - would be lit during the three-day revelry.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
