Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam expressed confidence that the NDA will regain power, citing the 'double-engine government's' performance. PM Modi is scheduled to visit and launch development projects worth over Rs. 2,700 crore.

'NDA Will Return to Power': Namassivayam

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will return to power in the upcoming elections, asserting that both the Centre and the territorial administration have delivered on their promises over the past four-and-a-half years. Speaking to ANI, Namassivayam said, "In four and a half years, the NDA government has done a lot of work, both the central government and the state government. The double-engine government has done a great job. The PM is coming to Puducherry...we have fulfilled the promises we made, and the people are very happy. Therefore, the NDA government will come to power in Puducherry again."

Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections are expected to take place this year. The Election Commission of India hasn't announced the exact dates yet, but has recently reviewed election preparedness in the region.

PM Modi's Visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Meanwhile, today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. On March 1, at around 11:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs. 2,700 crore in Puducherry. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Thereafter, he will travel to Madurai, where, at around 3 PM, he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 4,400 crore. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. At around 4 PM, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple, Tirupparankundram in Madurai.

Puducherry Development Initiatives

The Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure, urban services, industrial development, education, healthcare and sustainable growth in Puducherry. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of water supply projects to improve drinking water systems and ensure clean and safe water for residents of the Puducherry region.

He will also lay the foundation stone for construction of 41 rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), development of Heritage Town in Puducherry, mangrove restoration under the MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) scheme, projects in water supply and sanitation sectors, and power sector projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), among others.

Special Assistance for Capital Investment

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects covering major sectors like urban roads, drainage networks, public buildings, student hostels and sports facilities under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. The Government of India has approved the inclusion of Puducherry under the SASCI scheme, which was originally limited to States alone, allowing for capital asset creation works to be taken up for improving infrastructure and common utilities meant for people's use. (ANI)