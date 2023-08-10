PM Modi demolishes Congress, says 'those who sided with Tukde Gang are accusing us'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tore into the Opposition as he took part in the discussion on the motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha. Speaking during the debate, PM Modi said: "People of India have repeatedly reposed faith in our government. I am thankful to them. I see it as a divine blessing that the Opposition came with this motion. A similar motion was seen in 2018 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. I had said that this was a floor test for the Opposition not for us. And when the elections happened, they were unable to match the number of votes they received in the previous election. People of this government passed a no-confidence motion against the Opposition. So a no-trust motion from the Opposition is auspicious for us. And I have seen that you are determined to ensure that NDA and BJP will return with record margins in the 2024 elections."

He said, "In the last few days, in Parliament, a number of important Bills were passed. But the Opposition betrayed the mandate with which they were sent here. 'Dal' (group) is more important than 'desh'. The lust for power remains in their mind. They are not concerned about the future of the youth but about their political future. You were forced to join hands with corrupt allies to have a debate. I want to ask the Opposition, why don't you come prepared for a debate?"

Mocking the Congress, PM Modi said: "I don't understand why the Congress sidelines Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Congress repeatedly insults him. Sometimes Congress removes him from the post of floor leader. I fully sympathise with him. Thanks to Amit Shah, Adhirji was given a chance by his party but he ruined that too. But 'Adhirji gud gobar karne mein mahir hain' (ruins the opportunity)."

"Today, the poor are confident of fulfilling their dreams, poverty is on the decline. According to Niti Aayog, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty. IMF has termed our social welfare schemes as a marvel. WHO says the Jal Jeevam mission has saved at least 4 lakh lives. WHO says the Swachch Bharat Mission saved 4 lakh people from dying. These are poor people trying to eke out a living in cities, or living in rural areas. But these achievements can't be seen by Congress and its allies. Arrogance runs in their psyche," he said.

"In the last three days, the Opposition tried their best, using the choices of words, to criticise us. 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' is their favourite slogan. But for me, I make a tonic of their abuses and unparliamentary language. But why does this happen? I want to share the secret. I firmly believe that Opposition leaders have received a secret boon where whomsoever they curse does well. They said the banking sector and country will be ruined, but PSUs doubled their net profit. They said HAL is doomed and destroyed, but the state-owned aircraft maker has registered its highest-ever revenue," he added.

Taking potshots at the Congress, PM Modi said: 'They have no neeti or neeyat. They do not have a world vision. This is why during the Congress era, poor and poverty kept growing in India. India was on the verge of bankruptcy in the 1990s. Today, it is racing forward on all parameters. Congress leaders may think there is a magic stick. Due to our commitment to reform, perform and transform, and our hard work, we will take India to be the third largest economy," PM Modi said.

"Congress and their friends have never trusted the country's potential. They believed Pakistan when it lied over terrorism in Kashmir. They trusted Hurriyat and Pakistan's proxies. They do not trust Indian armed forces but went with the narrative from across the border on surgical strikes. They take up anything spoken against India. Any foreign agency that puts out misleading data, these people believe it and amplify it across the country. This was seen during the Covid pandemic when they did not trust the Indian vaccine," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the people of this country have repeatedly passed no-confidence verdicts against the Congress. He also targeted the INDIA allies.

'GHAMANDIA not INDIA'

"Some days ago, the Opposition performed the last rites of the UPA in Bengaluru. I express my condolences. You were celebrating a condemned vehicle by portraying it as an electric vehicle. But even before the meeting ended, the credit game had started. I want to tell INDIA allies, the people you are following, they can't differentiate between red and green chillies. Their reality will come to the fore soon," he said.

"They think they can enhance their credibility using INDIA. Tamil Nadu minister said two days ago that India doesn't matter to them. According to them, Tamil Nadu is not a party in India. Tamil Nadu gave us Rajaji, MGR and Kalam, yet this is what they say today. This is the kind of people who are part of the INDIA alliance. They think that they can change the name and rule the country. But people don't see their work. Everybody wants to be PM. They have even thought about who they have taken as allies. They are opposing each other in West Bengal but united in Delhi. Last year, in Kerala's Wayanad, those who vandalised the Congress office. They are now friends with them. How will you hide the sins of the past from the people," PM Modi asked.

"This GHAMANDIA alliance is representative of dynastic politics. Those who scripted the Constitution were against dynastic politics because the common faces the brunt of dynastic politics. But Congress likes dynastic politics and 'durbarvaad'. This durbar system has snatched the rights of many," he added.

'Those who sided with Tukde Gang are accusing us'

PM Modi lashed out at Rahul Gandhi who claimed that the BJP has murdered Mother India in Manipur. Invoking the horrors of the 1947 Partition, PM Modi said, "These are the people who partitioned India into three parts. These are the same people who support those who raise slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. These are the same people who gave away Katchatheevu. Their own allies write to me and say 'Please get Katchatheevu back from Sri Lanka'. The history of Congress has been one of repeatedly bruising Mother India. They will not understand the pain."

"I have travelled to the northeast. I have an emotional attachment to it. On March 5, 1966, Congress used IAF to attack innocent civilians in Mizoram. Even today, Mizoram has never overcome that tragedy. Congress hid this truth from the people. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister then. And they accuse us," PM Modi said.

"The notorious radio broadcast of 1962 still pains people of the northeast. When China attacked, they thought the nation will come forward to help them. Then, Jawaharlal Nehru, said that his heart went out to the people of Assam. Nehru left them to fend for themselves. He abandoned Assam. And they are accusing us?

"Congress strategy revolves around politics and elections. In the northeast, they ignored seats that offered them one or two seats. They neglected the northeast. But in the last nine years, I can say that the northeast is closer to our hearts. Manipur's situation is being projected as if it is the outcome of a recent incident. But the truth is that the root cause of these problems is the politics of the Congress party," he said.