PM Narendra Modi thanks citizens for their overwhelming birthday wishes on X, calling their faith and affection a source of strength. He pledges to work with greater energy for a Viksit Bharat and appreciates social service initiatives across India.

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming birthday wishes he received from across India and globally, turning 75 today. In a touching post on X, he shared that the people's faith and affection are a tremendous source of strength for him, reinforcing his commitment to building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The innumerable wishes and the faith you have reposed in me are a source of great strength. I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India. I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion, so that we realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat. I have not been able to reply to the wishes individually, but I will say again - this affection has touched my heart deeply. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being," PM Narendra Modi posted on 'X'.

Scroll to load tweet…

Acknowledging Social Service Initiatives Across India

PM Modi also acknowledged various social service endeavours by Indians, praising their inherent goodness and courage.

"People across India have been doing various social service initiatives, many of which will continue in the coming days. This inherent goodness in our people sustains our society and gives us the courage to overcome all challenges with hope and positivity. I compliment everyone who is at the forefront of such endeavours," added PM Modi's 'X' post.

The Prime Minister said that the countless wishes, blessings and messages are a source of inspiration and strength for him.

"Gratitude to Jana Shakti. I am truly overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas. This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same," the Prime Minister said.

Scroll to load tweet…

BJP Launches Two-Week 'Seva Pakhwada' on PM Modi's Birthday

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a two-week-long 'Seva Pakhwada', with various events planned through the days.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in Dhar, PM Modi said, “... There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey: women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation... Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles. That is why the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters...”

The Prime Minister also launched the state's 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign. Later on, he will also inaugurate the 'Aadi Seva Parv' and lay the foundation stone for the PM Mitra Park in Bhainsola village in Dhar district. The park is expected to support the state's textile industry and create job opportunities for the youth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)