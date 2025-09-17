The Indian sports fraternity extended warm wishes to PM Modi on his 75th birthday, celebrating his support for sports through initiatives like the Khelo India program and India’s ambitious vision to host the 2036 Olympics.

The Indian Sports fraternity as a whole came out in unison to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17th. India's Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has turned 75, marking a milestone birthday celebrated by leaders, fans, and the cricketing community alike.

Narendra Modi is currently serving his third term as India’s prime minister after having previously served two consecutive terms from 2014 to 2024 before being re-elected to the office in 2024 for another five years. Modi is the first non-Congress prime minister to be elected to the office on two consecutive terms. Before being elected as the Prime Minister of India, Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, a position he held from 2001 to 2014.

Narendra Modi has recently surpassed the late former Congress leader. Indira Gandhi is to become India’s second-longest-serving Prime Minister in terms of consecutive days in office. Modi has completed 11 years of his service as India’s prime minister in July this year, marking 4,078 consecutive days in office.

The Indian sports fraternity wishes for Modi

As India celebrates the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Indian sports fraternity took to social media, especially X handle (formerly Twitter), to extend their warm wishes to Modi.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Umesh Yadav, Vishwanathan Anand, Babita Phogat, Saina Mirza, PV Sindhu, and others have shared heartfelt messages on Modi’s 75th birthday. The Indian sports fraternity not only extended their birthday wishes to Narendra Modi but also acknowledged his contribution to the development of sports in India and his consistent encouragement of athletes across disciplines.

Narendra Modi’s government has played a pivotal role in the growth of sports in India by launching the Khelo India Program, the Khelo Bharat Niti-2025 policy, and the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, which are aimed at promoting sports infrastructure, grassroots development, and nurturing young talents across the country.

In the last two Olympics in Tokyo and Paris, there has been increased participation of Indian athletes across all disciplines, reflecting the impact of these initiatives, with India achieving its highest-ever best medal tallies in the 2021 Tokyo Games and showcasing a new generation of talented athletes on the global stage.

Narendra Modi’s vision of the 2036 Olympics

In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced India’s ambition to host the Olympics in 2036. During the 141st IOC session, he declared, "India is eager to organise the Olympics in the country," emphasizing the transformative impact such an event would have on Indian sports

Having hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and the Asia Games in 1951 and 1982, India now aims to stage the Olympics for the first time, signaling its intent to emerge as a global major sports hub. In October last year, the Indian Olympic Association (IOC) President PT Usha submitted the Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 33rd edition of the quadrennial event.

In line with this vision, the central government is providing monthly stipends of INR 50,000 to approximately 3,000 athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), aiming to enhance their training and performance in preparation for the 2036 Olympics.

Additionally, IOA submitted their bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which was seen as a preparation to host the 2036 Olympics. Ahmedabad has been selected as the …primary host city, with plans to develop world-class sporting infrastructure, including the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, in order to meet the Olympic standard.