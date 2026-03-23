Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech on the West Asia conflict, calling it 'a master class in self-boasts and cowardice' for not condemning US-Israel strikes on Iran and for invoking the 'catastrophic' COVID-19 response.

Jairam Ramesh Criticises PM Modi's Statement

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not condemning the United States and Israel's strikes against Iran and invoking the COVID-19 pandemic while making a statement in Parliament on the West Asia conflict.

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Jairam Ramesh termed PM Modi's statement a "master class in self-boasts and partisan dialogue-baazi (dramatic dialogue)." The Congress MP wrote on X, "The Prime Minister's uncharacteristically short speech in the Lok Sabha today was, as usual, a master class in self-boasts, cowardice, and partisan dialogue-baazi. Not a single word was uttered in condemnation of the continued US-Israeli air assaults on Iran. Iran's attack on the Gulf countries and the Strait of Hormuz is, to be sure, completely unacceptable - but so is the relentless bombing of Iran with the objective of regime change and state collapse."

"The Prime Minister also continued his bluster on India's economic growth record. A few days ago, his own former Chief Economic Advisor went on record warning that India's economic growth in Mr Modi's tenure was significantly overestimated. The PM seems to believe that if he doesn't engage with this very credible and disturbing report, he can wish it away," he added.

Ramesh Hits Back on COVID-19 Invocation

As PM Modi said, "We have faced such challenges with unity during the COVID period, and now we need to be prepared again," Jairam Ramesh hit back, highlighting the plight of migrant workers and deaths during the pandemic. "Finally, the PM's invocation of the COVID-19 pandemic is concerning. His Government's response was uniquely catastrophic. The nation cannot forget the deeply depressing scenes which became all too normal then - lakhs of migrants walking barefoot to their homes, thousands dying from oxygen shortages, and millions left unemployed. We can only hope there is more preparedness this time," the X post read.

PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha on 'Worrisome' West Asia Situation

This comes after PM Modi addressed the Lok Sabha over the West Asia conflict, noting that the situation in the region is "worrisome." The Prime Minister informed of India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that were witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region. He informed that the region also remains crucial as it provides a route for India's trade with other countries as well.

"This war has also posed unprecedented challenges for India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian as well. India has extensive trade relations with the warring and war-affected countries. The region where this war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries of the world. In particular, a large part of our needs for crude oil and gas is met by this very region," he added.

Government Prioritises Domestic LPG Supply

He informed the House that the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers amid the uncertainty in supply. "As we all know, the country imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers. At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth. LPG production in the country is also being increased," he added.

He also noted that India has strategic petroleum reserves of more than 5.3 million metric tons.

Background of the Escalating Conflict

The Prime Minister made a statement against the backdrop of escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. While Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)