PM Narendra Modi will visit the Somnath Temple, which is seeing a 'Suvarna Yug' of revival under his leadership as Trust Chairman. The visit marks its resurgence as it nears 1000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's attack in 1026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the historic Somnath Temple during his upcoming two-day visit to Gujarat, as the country's first Jyotirling continues to witness an unprecedented spiritual, infrastructural, and cultural revival under his leadership.

A 'Suvarna Yug' of Revival

Quoting the opening verse of the Dwadasha Jyotirling Stotram, "Saurashtre Somnatham Cha...," officials said that Somnath today stands at the forefront of India's civilisational resurgence. Over the past two decades, the temple has entered what is being described as a "Suvarna Yug" (Golden Age), with Prime Minister Modi also serving as Chairman of the Shri Somnath Trust.

Historical Resilience and Modern Devotion

The year 2026 marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's attack on Somnath in 1026 and 75 years since the temple reopened to devotees on May 11, 1951. Despite repeated destruction in history, the shrine continues to symbolise resilience, faith and national pride. Nearly 97 lakh devotees visit the Somnath Jyotirling annually, with footfall remaining steady between 92 and 97 lakh from 2020 to 2024. Maha Shivratri 2025 alone witnessed 3.56 lakh devotees, while rituals such as Bilva Pooja have attracted over 13.77 lakh worshippers.

Enhanced Connectivity for Pilgrims

Enhanced connectivity has transformed Somnath into a global pilgrimage gateway. The ₹828-crore Jetpur-Somnath four-lane highway, the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express, the reopening of Keshod Airport (2022), and the inauguration of Rajkot International Airport (2023) have significantly improved access for pilgrims.

Cultural and Digital Renaissance

The temple's Light and Sound Show, enriched with Amitabh Bachchan's narration and 3D laser technology, has drawn over 10 lakh visitors in the last three years, while cultural events such as the Vande Somnath Kala Mahotsav have revived ancient dance traditions.

The shrine also ranks among India's top 10 most-searched destinations, with digital impressions exceeding 1.37 billion in 2025, reflecting its growing global presence.

Environmental Stewardship

Somnath was declared a Swachh Iconic Place in 2018, with initiatives including waste-to-vermicompost systems, plastic recycling under Mission LiFE, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plants and afforestation projects. An IIT Kanpur study estimates the temple's Miyawaki forest will absorb 93,000 kg of CO₂ annually.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv Celebrations

Officials said Somnath today exemplifies a harmonious blend of tradition and progress, reaffirming its place as a living centre of faith under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, on Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting India's cultural heritage, saying the PM has advanced development while preserving the nation's traditions.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Somnath on January 11 to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations. "Somnath temple was attacked a thousand years ago. The temple is our symbol of faith. PM Modi has moved forward by taking our heritage along with development. We have an opportunity to connect with our culture. Let's connect with everyone and show our pride," Bhupendra Patel told reporters.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said the three-day Somnath Swabhiman Parv began on January 8, with the voices of Rishikumars marking the start of 72-hour Omkar chanting. Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi celebrated his birthday with children with disabilities, and later visited the Somnath Temple in Gandhinagar.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv will be observed from January 8 to January 11, during which a range of programmes highlighting India's spiritual heritage, cultural pride and social values will be held. (ANI)

PM Modi on Somnath's Unbreakable Faith

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared memories from his earlier visits to the Somnath Temple, highlighting the resilience of faith despite repeated historical attacks on the shrine. In a post on the social media platform 'X', the Prime Minister said that the assault on the Somnath Temple in January 1026, followed by several subsequent attacks, failed to weaken the spiritual resolve of the people. Instead, he noted, these events strengthened India's cultural unity and led to the temple's repeated reconstruction.

"The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is commencing auspiciously from today. A thousand years ago, in January 1026, the Somnath Temple endured the first attack in its history. The attack of the year 1026 and the numerous assaults that followed thereafter could not shake our eternal faith. On the contrary, these strengthened the sentiment of India's cultural unity, and the Somnath Temple was repeatedly revived and rebuilt. I am sharing some pictures from my previous visits to Somnath. If you have also been to Somnath, please do share your pictures with #SomnathSwabhimanParv," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.