Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address as "an act of cowardice," alleging that the Prime Minister deliberately avoided parliamentary accountability. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said that a Prime Minister who avoids Parliament also avoids accountability. "Prime Minister narendramodi 's silence in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address is an act of cowardice. For the first time in India's parliamentary history, this motion was passed without the Prime Minister replying. A Prime Minister who avoids Parliament avoids accountability," he said. Prime Minister @narendramodi’s silence in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address is an act of cowardice. For the first time in India’s parliamentary history, this motion was passed without the Prime Minister replying. A Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/fZ7JM2ixIL — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 9, 2026

'Govt First Silenced Opposition, Then Chose Silence'

The Chief Minister further expressed concern about the handling of the Opposition during the session, alleging that the government first silenced the Opposition and then chose to remain silent. "What makes this episode even more disturbing is that the government first silenced the Opposition and then chose silence itself. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, was not allowed to complete his speech when he raised serious national security concerns and sought to place on record a book by former Army Chief General MM Naravane. The book records that during the China border crisis, the Prime Minister's guidance to the Army Chief was simply, "Jo uchit samjho, woh karo" (do whatever you deem appropriate). This is precisely the kind of evasive "leadership" Mr Modi did not want Parliament to examine. In doing so, the Opposition, which represents a majority of the people of India, was denied its rightful voice," CM added.

Siddaramaiah added that the Prime Minister deliberately avoided Parliament. "With these questions left unanswered, the Prime Minister chose not to appear in the Lok Sabha at all. Rahul Gandhi had warned in advance that Modi would not come to Parliament out of fear. His words proved prescient. A leader confident of his decisions does not hide from debate or run away from the House," he said.

CM Slams Speaker's 'Partisan Conduct'

The Karnataka Chief Minister also criticised the role of the Lok Sabha Speaker, alleging partisan conduct. "The partisan conduct of Speaker @ombirlakota who justified this unprecedented departure from parliamentary convention, has further damaged the dignity of the Lok Sabha. The Speaker is meant to defend Parliament, not act as a shield for the executive," he said.

"When the Opposition is silenced and the Prime Minister runs away, Parliament becomes meaningless. This is part of a larger BJP-RSS pattern - weakening Parliament, abusing constitutional offices and hollowing out India's democratic institutions. Democracy cannot survive on fear, silence and escape," CM Siddaramaiah added on X.

Karnataka CM's remarks came after the Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Thursday without the Prime Minister's traditional reply. Sources said the Congress had planned a physical presence with women MPs in the Lower House to raise the issue, but the Speaker adjourned the House despite PM Modi being present and available to speak. The Opposition has been protesting against the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from addressing the House, citing the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane on India's 2020 China standoff. (ANI)