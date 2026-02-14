Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised PM Modi's new office, 'Seva Teerth', as a symbol of commitment to public welfare. PM Modi inaugurated the complex, calling it a new beginning in India's journey and a step towards a developed nation.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening the new PM's office "Seva Teerth," saying that it is a symbol of unwavering commitment to public welfare and has reshaped the spirit of service and duty. Taking it to X, he wrote, "In the direction of giving the highest place to public service in Indian democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a significant role. Modi has given a new identity to the spirit of service, duty, and dedication by inaugurating the new Prime Minister's Office 'Seva Teerth' along with Kartavya Bhawan-1 and 2."

'Effective Symbol of Resolve'

Further, the Defence Minister said that the "Seva Teerth" speaks of public welfare, development, and a self-reliant nation. "For the past 11 years, Modi has been engaged in a campaign to change the mentality of slavery, and this 'Seva Tirth' is an effective symbol of his resolve. This 'Seva Teerth' is a symbol of an unwavering commitment to public welfare. While ensuring the reach of development and public welfare to every citizen, these buildings will prove to be a decisive milestone in the construction of a developed and self-reliant India," he wrote.

PM Modi Calls Inauguration a 'New Beginning'

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2 in the national capital and said these buildings have been built to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that a new history is being made and the day has become a witness to a new beginning in India's development journey.

He said that as the country moves towards a Viksit Bharat, it is vital that India sheds every trace of a colonial mindset. The Prime Minister emphasised that in the scriptures, Vijaya Ekadashi has held great significance, as the resolve taken on this day always leads to victory.

He said that with the resolve of a developed India, all are entering the Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan. He underlined that the divine blessings for victory in this goal are with them. He extended congratulations to everyone, including the PMO team, the Cabinet Secretariat, and employees of various departments, on Seva Teerth and the new buildings. He expressed gratitude to all engineers and worker colleagues associated with their construction.

Key Offices Housed in New Complex

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations. (ANI)