Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, elaborates on the significant challenges faced during the temple's construction, highlighting unique engineering solutions, material sourcing, and the role of faith and surrender.

The Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee for the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Nripendra Misra, said on Sunday in an exclusive interview with ANI that the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been a challenging task. Upon being nominated as the Chairman of the Temple Construction Committee, Mishra stated that he first sent an email to Amritananda Mai, who would receive the information after the temple is completed. Misra provided detailed information about the challenges of the temple's construction, stating, "First, I wouldn't call it difficulties; I would call it challenges. Challenges arise so that those who are responsible fulfil their responsibilities with humility. I remember that when I was nominated as Chairman of the Temple Construction Committee, I sent a message to Mother Amritananda Mai regarding the initial challenges. It is a coincidence that Mother Amritanandamayi will be attending the President's program on March 19th."

"The message she sent me on my voicemail said, "'Mother is aware of your challenge, but you work with a sense of surrender and always remember that you have been given what you have been called as an instrument of God's desire for these tasks.' I'm mentioning this at the outset because in my question, I asked what faith in God you had when facing challenges. Challenges arose every moment. I visit Ayodhya approximately twice a month, and each visit presents challenges, both small and large," Misra stated.

Engineering and Foundational Marvels

Misra said that engineering-related challenges included keeping the morale of the top engineers from L&T and TCE working here high. He said that the challenge of ensuring a dynamic force and ensuring construction according to a specific task was a significant challenge in itself. "Even today, I am returning from the temple, and due to Holi, most of the workers have gone home. After a lot of effort in the next seven days, they will return. This is the saga of a five-year challenge."

On the day when the foundation was laid, Misra said while remebering that, the laying of the cornerstone was a marvel of engineering, a retired Director of IIT Delhi, who is still a leading figure in structural engineering, emailed me just three days ago, stating that he wanted to discuss the reasons and circumstances surrounding the foundation construction, the reasons for which the pile foundation was replaced with engineered soil, the circumstances under which 42 layers of compaction were performed, and digging down approximately 15 meters, filling it again, and creating a stone-like structure, whereby a situation arose where instead of soil, solid stone was formed. He expressed that it would be beneficial if IIT students could be provided with detailed engineering literature for study.

Stone Selection and Durability

"We discussed this issue at the Trust today, as there are certain safety concerns, so decisions cannot be made immediately. Moving beyond the foundation, the rock structure was approximately 5 meters thick and high." Asked about selecting the stone type and concrete used, he said, the decision regarding the type of stone and concrete used was made after consulting expert engineers. "Iron was not to be used because the temple's lifespan was expected to be at least 1,000 years. The challenge was how to study the stone's temperature, its elasticity, or its ability to contract with increasing temperature, so that the stone could be compacted after being engineered below. Later, a tremendous effort was required to obtain the stones from Bansi Paharpur," Misra added.

Misra thanked the Rajasthan government for the excavation, stating we are grateful to the then Rajasthan government for allowing excavation of the Bansi Paharpur mines under special regulations, allowing the stone to be brought here.

A Journey of Faith and Dedication

"I have only told you a few things; every step involved an engineer. There was some mental stress, but I had faith, and my family members were especially supportive. With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, the Ram Lalla temple is being built, so we should find solutions to any difficulties," he said. He reiterated that this temple is such a powerful temple."I don't believe the role of all of us team members is merely inspirational, or is the work being done under the influence of some power."

Remembering the day when Mata Amritanandamayi was set to arrive, he said, I remembered that day, when I learned that Mata Amritanandamayi was coming. He stated, she (Mata Amritanandamayi) will see for herself and perhaps be able to decide whether the sacrifice, surrender, and dedication she expected from us have been fulfilled.

"I will certainly present this to her in some way, reminding her of this if I get the chance, and seek her blessings. This has been a historic five-year tenure. Members of the Indian Administrative Service do a lot of work in the civil service, and many good works. But for me, even though I had retired from service, this responsibility was unique. It was necessary because of my age, but along with it, I also had the belief that if God wills, I will be able to participate in the completion of the construction work. I am satisfied with this," Misra added. (ANI)