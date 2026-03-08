West Bengal Police STF arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, Rahul Masud and Alamgir Hossain, in Bongaon. They are accused of murdering activist Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka and had illegally entered India to evade capture.

Arrest in Bongaon Border Area

The West Bengal Police Special Task Force arrested two Bangladeshi nationals near the Bongaon border area in connection with the murder of activist Sharif Osman Hadi in Bangladesh. The accused have been identified as Rahul alias Faisal Karum Masud and Alamgir Hossain.

According to a press release, the West Bengal STF received secret credible information that two Bangladeshi nationals, after committing serious crimes including extortion and murder in Bangladesh, had fled their country and illegally entered India, and were trying to take shelter in the border area of Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh when an opportunity arises. Acting on this information, a raid was conducted, and two Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted, namely Rahul Faisal Karim Masud (37), resident of Patuakhali, Bangladesh, and Alamgir Hossain (34), resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh, from the area of Bongaon in the intervening night of March 7 and 8.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that Masud and Hossain had committed the murder of Osman Hadi. They illegally entered Indian territory through the Meghalaya border and moved through different places in India, and finally, came to Bongaon, West Bengal, with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh, the press release stated. A specific case has been registered in this regard. They have been sent to police custody, on their production before the concerned court today. Further investigation is ongoing, and details are awaited.

The Murder of Activist Sharif Osman Hadi

Inquilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a prominent figure in last year's 'July Uprising', which resulted in the fall of the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime, was shot in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw. On December 15, he was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka, as the supporters of the Inquilab Moncho called for justice for their slain leader, with the Chief Adviser of the interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, announcing a national day of mourning on Saturday, December 20. Hadi was also being considered as a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the February 2026 national election. (ANI)