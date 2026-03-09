Nagaland students from Wokha, on a National Integration Tour organised by Assam Rifles, met Assam's Governor in Guwahati. He praised the initiative and encouraged students to uphold unity. The tour also included a visit to the Science Centre.

Students from Bhandari of Wokha District, Nagaland, participating in the National Integration Tour organised by Assam Rifles, had the privilege of interacting with the Governor of Assam at Lok Bhavan, Guwahati, on Sunday. The interaction formed an important part of the educational and cultural exposure, which aimed at broadening the horizons of youth from remote regions.

Governor Applauds Initiative

According to an official release, during the interaction, the Governor appreciated the initiative undertaken by Assam Rifles to provide students from remote areas an opportunity to experience the rich diversity, culture and opportunities across the country. He encouraged the students to pursue education with dedication, uphold the values of unity and national integration and contribute meaningfully towards nation building.

Enriching Tour Experiences

The students also shared their experiences of the tour and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity. The students also visited the Regional Science Centre, Guwahati, where they witnessed various scientific exhibits and interactive displays showcasing concepts of science and technology. The visit provided valuable exposure and encouraged curiosity, innovation and scientific temperament among the young participants.

Fostering National Integration

The interaction and educational visit proved both enriching and inspiring, further strengthening the objectives of the National Integration Tour aimed at fostering national integration, awareness and confidence amongst the youth from remote areas, a release stated. (ANI)