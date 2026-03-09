On Women's Day, BJP leader Aparna Yadav praised UP CM Yogi Adityanath for women's safety. She also criticised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, alleging a protocol lapse during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Bisht Yadav extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday and praised the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring the safety of women in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I extend my greetings to everyone on International Women's Day. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is very alert for the protection of our daughters."

Yadav Criticises Mamata Banerjee Over Protocol Lapses

She further criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that proper protocol was not followed during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the state. "The CM of West Bengal is a woman and a veteran leader, and she knows the protocol... She neglected President Droupadi Murmu's visit," she added.

The controversy erupted after President Murmu on Saturday expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the conference. She questioned the choice of venue, noting that many members of the Santal community could not attend due to its remote location. She also highlighted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, rejected the allegations of protocol lapses, describing them as politically motivated attempts by the opposition to embarrass the state government.

PM Modi Hails 'Nari Shakti'

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on International Women's Day and paid tribute to the strength, determination and achievements of India's Nari Shakti.

The Prime Minister greeted women across the country and acknowledged their growing role in shaping India's progress. He said that across every field, women are contributing with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal, and that their achievements inspire the nation while strengthening the collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the Government's commitment towards women-led development, the Prime Minister noted that empowerment of women lies at the core of several schemes and initiatives of the Government. He reiterated that the Government remains committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development.

The Prime Minister further remarked that the achievements of India's Nari Shakti are a source of pride for the nation and a powerful reminder of the transformative role played by women in nation-building. He added that as India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide the country's collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation.

PM Modi also shared a glimpse of how the lives of women at the grassroots have been transformed over the past decade, highlighting the impact of initiatives aimed at empowering women across the country. In a series of X posts, PM Modi said, "On International Women's Day, I extend my greetings to all our Nari Shakti. Across every field, women are shaping India's progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal. Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. Empowerment of women is at the core of our various schemes and initiatives. We remain committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development".

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment. (ANI)