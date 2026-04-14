Union Minister Raksha Khadse praised PM Modi's women empowerment initiatives since 2014. She stressed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will reserve 33% of seats for women, ensuring their crucial role in policymaking for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the mission to empower women since the time he was elected as the Prime Minister in 2014, underlining that most of the welfare schemes are dedicated to women of the country today.

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Speaking at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) press conference, Khadse stressed the Bill aims to reserve 1/3rd of the total seats in the Lok Sabha for women. She said that the amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will enable the women legislators to be involved in policy making and decision making, positively impacting the "Viksit Bharat" dream.

Empowering Women in Policy Making

"Today, women are leading in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha and with the implementation of the Bill, women will get 33 per cent reservation in both the Houses. This is not just about the increased number of seats, but the women will also play a crucial role in the policy making and decision making, especially when we speak about the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'. There is a 50 per cent vote-sharing percentage of women in any elections, and it is increasing because women are actively participating in the elections. This is the perfect time to give women their rights through this Bill," she said.

A Mission Initiated in 2014

Khadse further recalled how Prime Minister Modi imitated this mission in 2014 when he spoke for the women of the country from the Red Fort. She said that it was the beginning of his resolution towards empowering women. "The step taken by PM Modi through Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will play a very important role in the future. PM Modi initiated this mission in 2014 when he spoke for the women of the country from the Red Fort. Most of the schemes today are dedicated to women," she said.

She emphasised that every village has Self-Help Groups now helping transform women into Lakhpati Didis. "There are Lakhpati Didis in each village across the country through Self-Help Groups. Prior to 2014, Self-Help Groups were not that visible, but today it is prominently established in every village and district," she said.

"This decision is not for any specific party or community but for the Nari Shakti of the country."

Special Session for Implementation

Meanwhile, PM Modi has called for a special sitting of the budget session to discuss an amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a proposed Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators. (ANI)