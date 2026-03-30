PM Modi called his Thrissur roadshow 'memorable' while launching the BJP's 2026 Kerala poll campaign. He slammed the LDF and UDF, accusing them of looting the state and being allies elsewhere while feigning rivalry in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called his road show in Thrissur, Kerala, "memorable". Sharing a video clip of his road show on Sunday, PM Modi wrote on X, "Thrissur, thank you! Yesterday's road show was memorable. Here are the main highlights."

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PM attacks LDF, UDF

PM Modi held a road show in Thrissur and a public rally in Palakkad to kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s election campaign for the 2026 Kerala State Assembly polls. He launched an all-out attack against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of "looting" the state for decades by allegedly sharing the spoils.

Addressing a public rally in Palakkad, PM Modi said, "The LDF and UDF have looted Kerala for decades by sharing the spoils; there has been an understanding between them that for some years the LDF will run the government and fill their pockets, then after a few years the UDF will loot. Our Kerala has gotten entangled in this alliance of theirs. These days, the communists and Congress have joined hands to start a new propaganda, where the Communists say that Congress is the B team of the BJP, and Congress says that the Communists are the B team of the BJP". "They too have now accepted that in this Kerala election, if there is any one team--the 'A' team--it is only the BJP," he added.

'Allies elsewhere, rivals in Kerala'

With both Congress and the CPI(M) calling each other the BJP's "B-team", the Prime Minister said, "Today, the truth about who is whose B-team in the upcoming elections needs to be revealed to the people of Kerala. They are in an alliance with each other across the country. Look at Bihar, look at Jharkhand, look at Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Assam. They are together in the INDI alliance; even in Tamil Nadu, they are in alliance. But here in Kerala, the Congress and the Left parties are abusing each other. That's why you should be careful about both of them," said the Prime Minister.

Kerala poll schedule

The polling for Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Kerala has traditionally followed an alternating pattern of governance, switching between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) every five years since 1982. This trend was broken in 2021 when the LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was re-elected for a second consecutive term. While the LDF and the UDF are frontrunners in the polls, the BJP will attempt to make a mark after its historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections. (ANI)