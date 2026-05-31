Union Minister L Murugan says PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat highlights citizen achievements. In the latest edition, the PM spoke on encouraging sports and the historic return of Chola-era copper plates from the Netherlands, detailing their significance.

Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his monthly Mann Ki Baat program, continues to highlight the achievements of ordinary citizens who work selflessly for the betterment of society. He said PM Modi has now completed the 134th edition of the programme.

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"In the latest episode, Prime Minister Modi interacted with accomplished sportspersons and spoke about ways to encourage sports among the youth. The Prime Minister also highlighted the potential of Indian athletes to excel on the global stage, including in events such as the 100-metre sprint. PM Modi had brought back a historic Chola-era artefact from the Netherlands," he said. "More than 200 culturally significant idols and artefacts have been returned to India from foreign countries in recent years, including several linked to Tamil Nadu. Efforts are underway to return these treasures to their respective places of origin," he added.

PM Modi on Return of Chola-era Artefacts

In his Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi referred to his recent visit to the Netherlands and the return of ancient copper plates. "I attended several meetings there. During this time, a moment arrived that filled every Indian with pride. In a special ceremony held in the Netherlands, ancient copper plates from the Chola period were returned to India. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands was also present at the event. I have been receiving continuous messages from India and abroad regarding these copper plates. People are sharing joy and expressing pride. The Tamil community around the world is also particularly enthusiastic about this," he said.

PM Modi said there is a lot of curiosity among people about these copper plates. "Hence, today I would like to share some information related to them. These include 21 large and 3 small copper plates. They primarily relate to King Rajendra Chola the first, fulfilling a vow made by his father, King Rajaraja Chola. They mention the donation of the village of Anaimangalam to a Buddhist monastery," he said.

"These copper plates also describe the achievements of the Chola dynasty. They reveal how formidable the Chola Empire's maritime power was. They also provide information about their relations with Southeast Asian countries. All of us are very proud of the Chola Empire's rich history and culture," he added.

Ancient Copper Plates Found in Chhattisgarh

The Prime Minister said the government is continuously making efforts to preserve such priceless heritage sites of India. "In this regard, an important discovery has been made in Malhar, Chhattisgarh, under the Gyan Bharatam Abhiyan. Three rare copper plates have been found here. They are believed to be related to the reign of Maharishi Balarjun of the Panduvanshi dynasty. Experts believe that these inscriptions date back to the sixth-seventh centuries, meaning fourteen hundred to fifteen hundred years old. These copper plates are written in ancient Brahmi script and Pali language. They provide important information about the governance, religion, and culture of that time," he said. (ANI)

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