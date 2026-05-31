IPS officer Ananya Awasthi has been appointed as the first woman Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati. Previously serving as ACP in Cuttack, her appointment is hailed as a significant milestone for women in public service.

Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has appointed IPS officer Ananya Awasthi as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor, making her the first woman to secure this prestigious position.

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A formal induction ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan on Sunday, where Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati welcomed Awasthi to her new assignment as the Police ADC. Senior officials of the Governor's Secretariat were present on the occasion.

Before her appointment, Awasthi was serving as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), UPD, Cuttack. As the first woman to serve as ADC to the Governor of Odisha, her appointment marks a significant milestone for women in public service. She succeeded IPS officer Kuldeep Meena, who previously served as the Police ADC to the Governor.

'A Big Milestone for Me': Ananya Awasthi

Speaking to ANI, IPS Ananya Awasthi thanked the Odisha Governor for the opportunity, describing her new assignment as a significant position of responsibility. She stated that the role would inspire young girls and women to choose the path of public service. "I want to thank the Governor and Government of Odisha for giving me this opportunity to serve as the first female ADC to the Governor. For me, professionally, it is a good position of responsibility as it will give me a lot of exposure. Also, serving a constitutional authority gives me a sense of immense pride as well as a sense of responsibility. Personally, it's also a big milestone for me because I'm the first woman ADC to the Governor, and I think it will inspire a lot of women out there and young girls out there to take the path of public service and not feel afraid of pursuing anything in their lives..." said Awasthi.

The Governor's Aides-de-Camp

The Governor of Odisha is assisted by two Aides-de-Camp--one from the Indian Navy and the other from the Odisha Police. While Ananya Awasthi will serve as the Police ADC, Lieutenant Harshit Deo of the Indian Navy will continue as the Naval ADC to the Governor. The ADC plays an important role in assisting the Governor during official engagements, ceremonial functions, and other protocol-related duties. (ANI)