AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal opposed the Lodha mega project in Goa's Karapur, citing environmental damage and corruption. He backed protesting villagers and vowed to scrap projects approved under Section 39A if AAP is voted to power in the state.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday opposed the proposed Lodha mega project in Goa's Karapur village, alleging environmental damage, corruption and political links behind the development, while asserting that his party would scrap projects approved under Section 39A if voted to power.

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Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal, along with AAP Goa State leaders, visited Karapur to express solidarity with and support the villagers agitating against the Lodha mega project. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said villagers were protesting against the project and wanted it to be stopped. "We have also come here, protesting against the ongoing project. The villagers want the project to stop. This entire area is ecologically sensitive and very important for the environment," Kejriwal said.

Environmental and Livelihood Concerns

The AAP chief alleged that the project would damage the environment and affect local livelihoods. "A builder will build over 2,000 dwelling units on 550,000 square metres of land here, which people from all over the country and abroad will buy. Because of this, the entire natural beauty will be ruined, the environment will be damaged and the people here will lose their farming. People's tenancy rights on this land have not been taken into account," he said.

Allegations of Corruption and Political Links

Kejriwal further said that it is being alleged that the land owner and the builder are connected to the BJP. "People here are alleging that this land belongs to some minister. That minister will benefit by crores and billions by selling this land. It is being alleged that the builder is connected to the BJP... He will also benefit by crores and billions. What will the people of Goa get? What will the people of this village get? The people of this village will face ruin," he said.

Promise to Scrap Section 39A

Claiming corruption under Section 39A, Kejriwal said AAP would revoke the provision and projects approved under it if voted to power. "There is a lot of corruption going on under Section 39A. We will scrap Section 39A if our government comes, and all the projects sanctioned under Section 39A will also be scrapped," he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also visited the Shri Shantadurga Temple in Karapur and offered prayers.