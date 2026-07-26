PM Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, highlighted the environmental challenge of single-use plastic and urged for its proper disposal. He also called upon citizens to support the handloom sector ahead of National Handloom Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised that the proper disposal of single-use plastic is essential, saying that plastic waste has continued to damage nature for years. He also called upon citizens to support India's handloom sector and encourage the country's weaving communities by promoting handloom products.

Addressing the nation in the 136th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister highlighted plastic pollution as a major environmental concern and stressed the importance of responsible waste management. "We all know that plastic pollution poses a major challenge to the global environment today. Waste from single-use plastic continues to harm nature for years; therefore, proper disposal of plastic is crucial," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Plastic Pollution

The Prime Minister also cited an innovative plastic-recycling initiative from Bihar's Sitamarhi district as an example of how waste can be transformed into a valuable resource through community-driven efforts.

'Waste to Wealth' in Bihar

Highlighting the initiative, he said, "A magnificent example of 'Waste to Wealth' has emerged from Sitamarhi in Bihar. Here, waste is being recycled to create attractive benches. About 40 kilograms of single-use plastic are consumed to make one bench. These benches are not only strong, durable, and comfortable but also eco-friendly. They are installed in government schools, parks, and public spaces," he added.

He credited local bodies and the district administration for successfully implementing the initiative and said that their efforts were contributing not only to cleaner surroundings but also to greater public awareness regarding environmental protection. "This initiative is also raising awareness among people about environmental conservation. Both local bodies and the district administration play a vital role in this effort. That's also generating local employment opportunities. This initiative in Sitamarhi shows us that 'Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle' is no longer just a slogan but is becoming a part of our lives," he said.

Support for India's Handloom Sector

The Prime Minister then turned his attention to the upcoming National Handloom Day, which is observed every year on August 7, and said the occasion serves as an opportunity to recognise the contribution of India's weavers and celebrate the country's rich textile heritage. "In just a few days - on the 7th of August - our country will celebrate 'National Handloom Day'. On this occasion, we celebrate the skills and creativity of our weaver brothers and sisters. These friends of ours are carrying forward traditions that have been passed down through generations," he said.

He added that every handloom garment carries a story of its own. "Every handloom garment tells the story of a specific region, a community, and the countless people associated with it. These are the people who are proudly dedicated to preserving India's cultural heritage," the Prime Minister said.

Calling upon people to extend their support to the country's weavers, PM Modi urged citizens to purchase and promote handloom products as part of the broader "Vocal for Local" campaign. Urging citizens to back the community, he said, "I urge you to honour our weaver friends by encouraging handloom crafts. Come, let us further strengthen the spirit of being 'Vocal for Local'." (ANI)