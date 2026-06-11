Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Modi's leadership at the NDA Conclave. He said the PM's vision energises nation-building. The Uttarakhand govt has also announced free bus travel for state residents appearing for the NEET 2026 re-exam.

CM Dhami Hails PM Modi's Leadership at NDA Conclave

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he had the opportunity to listen to the energetic and inspiring address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NDA Conclave held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. He stated that the Prime Minister's leadership consistently inspires and energises everyone to strengthen their commitment to nation-building.

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The Chief Minister noted that 75 representatives from 35 constituent parties participated in this important NDA meeting. All alliance partners expressed their unwavering confidence in the Prime Minister's leadership and extended their felicitations to him.

He said that India is currently witnessing a historic and proud era in which a new chapter of development is being written, guided by the principles of service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor. The Chief Minister further said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the vision of a Developed India has gained renewed momentum, while the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" has become the foundation of public trust across the nation.

Uttarakhand Announces Free Bus Travel for NEET 2026 Candidates

Meanwhile, the Government of Uttarakhand has decided to provide free travel facilities in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) buses to candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination. Permanent residents of Uttarakhand will be eligible to avail this benefit by presenting their NEET (UG) 2026 admit card.

The facility will be valid from two days prior to the examination date until two days after the examination. In this regard, Secretary (Transport) Brijesh Kumar Sant has issued necessary orders to the Managing Director of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation.

According to the order, the facility will be available only to permanent residents of Uttarakhand and will be granted solely on the basis of the admit card issued for NEET (UG) 2026. The free travel facility will be applicable only on ordinary-category buses operated by Uttarakhand Transport Corporation and for routes leading to the nearest examination centre.

Under this arrangement, candidates will be entitled to travel free of cost from their home town or current place of residence to the examination centre from two days before the examination up to the day of the examination. Similarly, return travel from the examination centre to their home town or current place of residence will be permitted free of charge within two days after the examination. (ANI)