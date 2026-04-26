Union Minister Jitendra Singh credited PM Modi for railway expansion in J&K, stating progress halted before 2014. He announced the Vande Bharat Express extension to Jammu Tawi and highlighted the new winter-proof train for the region.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the expansion of Indian Railways in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that it is due to the PM's leadership that it has become possible to lay a network of track across the Union Territory in today's times. Addressing the media, Singh noted that railway expansion in the region had reached a standstill before 2014. "Thanks to Prime Minister Modi, today, because of him, it has become possible to lay a network of railway tracks in Jammu and Kashmir. Before this government came to power in 2014, the work to bring Kashmir onto the railway tracks had almost come to a halt. The train, which reached Jammu in 1972 took 50 to 60 years to reach Katra," Singh stated.

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Vande Bharat Express Extended to Jammu Tawi

Earlier on Friday, the Union Minister announced that the Vande Bharat Express service, which currently connects Srinagar and Katra, will extend its operations to Jammu Tawi starting April 30. In a post on X, Singh mentioned that the train will operate with 20 coaches and will enhance the comfort of passengers travelling in the area to promote tourism in the Union Territory. "Good news for #Jammu-#Srinagar Vande Bharat Express travellers! Another gift from the @narendramodi government for the people of Jammu & Kashmir. The Vande Bharat Express, currently running between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will be extended up to Jammu Tawi from April 30. Additionally, the train will now operate with 20 coaches instead of 8, significantly enhancing capacity, connectivity, and comfort. This move is set to further promote tourism and accelerate regional development," said Singh.

Specially Designed Vande Bharat with 'Winterisation' Tech

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has introduced a specially designed 'Vande Bharat' train for the Jammu-Srinagar rail section. This train not only retains its signature semi-high-speed capability but also incorporates for the first time 'winterisation' technology that enables it to operate smoothly even in sub-zero temperatures. In view of the snowy weather conditions in Jammu & Kashmir, several state-of-the-art heating systems have been integrated into this Vande Bharat Express. For the first time in Indian Railways, 'self-regulating heating cables' have been utilised to prevent water pipelines from freezing. These cables are capable of automatically adjusting their heat output based on the external temperature. 1800W silicon heating pads have been installed in the water tanks. Additionally, special heating arrangements have been made in the bio-tanks and auxiliary tanks to ensure that the sanitation system remains unaffected. (ANI)