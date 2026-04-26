Newly appointed NITI Aayog member Dr Gobardhan Das hailed his induction as a victory for West Bengal. He aligned his goals with the 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 vision, committing to an inclusive development model where no citizen is left behind.

A Victory for West Bengal

Newly appointed NITI Aayog Full-Time Member Dr. Gobardhan Das has hailed his induction into the national think tank as a victory for the state of West Bengal, framing his new role as a mission to ensure "no citizen is left behind" on India's path to 2047. Speaking in Kolkata shortly after being congratulated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the IISER Bhopal Director expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the nation's strategic development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dr Das emphasised the regional significance of his appointment, noting that having a representative from Bengal at the highest level of national planning is a point of collective pride. "Today is a very happy day for me... It's the happiness of the entire Bengal. By making a Bengali a member of NITI Aayog, today is a day of great joy for Bengal. We are very proud," said Dr Gobardhan Das.

Aligning with 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 Vision

Looking ahead, Dr. Das aligned his personal objectives with the Prime Minister's vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by the centenary of the country's independence. He outlined a holistic approach to policy-making that prioritises inclusivity and rapid progress across all sectors.

Dr Das noted that while the country is currently progressing "very rapidly," the goal is to accelerate this momentum to meet the 2047 deadline. He committed to a development model where "not a single citizen of the country is left behind," emphasising that national strength is derived from taking every individual forward. To achieve the status of a developed nation, Dr Das stressed the necessity of working across "every field," from scientific innovation to grassroots social welfare. "Our country is progressing very rapidly right now. We need to take the country much further, and our Prime Minister has shown us a direction. We have to make the country a developed India in 2047. To make a developed India, we have to work in every field. We will work in such a way that not a single citizen of the country is left behind. We have to take all our citizens forward...," he added.

Scientific Expertise for Policy-Making

As an eminent scientist and academic administrator, Dr. Das's inclusion in NITI Aayog is expected to bring a data-driven, research-oriented perspective to the council. His focus on inclusive growth suggests that his tenure will likely emphasise bridging the gap between high-tech research and the practical needs of rural and marginalised populations. His appointment comes at a critical juncture as India refines its long-term economic and social strategies under the guidance of the central planning body. Dr Gobardhan Das is a celebrated Molecular Science Professor, specialising in Immunology, Infectious Diseases and Cell Biology over a scientific career of nearly three decades.

New NITI Aayog Team Expands

The new Niti Aayog team includes two eminent experts hailing from West Bengal - senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri as Vice Chairperson and Scientist Dr Gobardhan Das as a member. Along with them, PM Modi also congratulated Dr Rajiv Gauba, Prof K V Raju, Prof Abhay Karandikar and Dr M Srinivas on becoming Full Time Members of NITI Aayog.