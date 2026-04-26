The HP Mahila Congress slammed the BJP for delaying the Women's Reservation Bill by linking it to Census and delimitation, calling it a 'betrayal'. It demanded immediate implementation and announced a plan to send 1 million postcards to PM Modi.

The Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging that the government is misleading women by delaying its implementation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mahila Congress calls delay a 'betrayal'

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, HP Mahila Congress chief Zainab Chandel said that while the BJP has passed the Women's Reservation Bill, it has been effectively stalled by linking it to the Census and delimitation process. "The BJP has passed the bill but kept it hanging by tying it to the Census and delimitation. This is a betrayal of women," Chandel said.

'Implement reservation immediately'

She announced that the Mahila Congress will send one million postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women based on the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. "If the Centre's intent is genuinely pro-women, then 33 per cent reservation should be implemented immediately based on the current 543 Lok Sabha seats. Delaying it in the name of the census and delimitation pushes it to 2029 or beyond," she said.

Chandel further questioned the government's commitment, stating that women should be granted a reservation from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections itself if the intent is clear. "The Prime Minister makes big promises, but when it comes to giving women their rights, the bill has been put on the back burner. It appears to be nothing more than an election slogan. The BJP does not want to increase women's representation in Parliament and Assemblies," she alleged.

Congress highlights its own track record

Highlighting Congress's track record, she said the party has consistently ensured representation for women, pointing to the 33 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions introduced by Congress, which has now been increased to 50 per cent in many states.

Allegations against state BJP chief

Chandel also accused BJP state president Rajeev Bindal of using inappropriate language towards women leaders during a recent Mahila Morcha protest march in Shimla. (ANI)