Assam Rifles is transforming lives in Tripura by providing free training and education to underprivileged youth. The initiative helps them join armed forces like the Indian Army and BSF, fostering patriotism and offering new career pathways.

In a remarkable example of commitment to nation-building, the Assam Rifles has been playing a pivotal role in educating, training, and motivating underprivileged youth from Tripura, especially from Kumarghat and nearby regions, to pursue careers in the armed forces.

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Through sustained grassroots efforts, Assam Rifles has been identifying students from economically weaker sections and equipping them with the skills, discipline, and confidence needed to join elite defence services such as the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Assam Rifles itself.

The initiative focuses not only on physical training but also on academic guidance, personality development, and mental preparedness, ensuring holistic development of the candidates.

A Transformative Initiative

Officials said the programme aims to bridge the gap for students who lack access to resources and structured coaching.

"We are committed to shaping responsible and capable youth who are ready to serve the nation. Our effort is to bring out their hidden potential and channel it towards a meaningful career in defence services," an Assam Rifles officer stated.

The impact of the initiative is already visible, with several candidates from these regions successfully securing positions in different wings of the armed forces. Their stories reflect determination, resilience, and the effectiveness of the training provided.

Voices of Success

One selected candidate, now serving in the Indian Army, shared, "Coming from a financially weak background, I never thought I could achieve this. Assam Rifles gave me the right guidance, training, and confidence. Today, I feel proud to serve the nation."

Another recruit who joined the BSF said, "The mentorship and encouragement we received changed our lives. We were taught discipline, patriotism, and the importance of hard work. This opportunity has given my family a new hope."

A young entrant into the Assam Rifles expressed similar gratitude: "They believed in us when we doubted ourselves. The training not only prepared us physically but also mentally. It has instilled in us a deep sense of nationalism and duty."

Community Appreciation and Nation-Building

Residents and community leaders have widely appreciated the initiative, noting that it has opened new pathways for youth who previously had limited career options.

The programme has also contributed significantly to fostering patriotism and a spirit of service among the younger generation.

By consistently supporting and uplifting underprivileged students, Assam Rifles is not only transforming individual lives but also strengthening the fabric of society. The force's dedication stands as a powerful example of how disciplined guidance and encouragement can inspire youth to serve the nation with pride and honour.

Testimonials from Beneficiaries

My name is Sabuj Malakar. I am from Kumarghat. Since childhood, my dream was to join the army, so I applied for a job in the Assam Rifles. The officers of Assam Rifles helped me by conducting my physical test, medical examination, and written exam free of cost. For this, I sincerely thank all the officers of Assam Rifles. Because of their support, I got the job, and my whole family is very happy. Thank you.

My name is Mandira Das. I am a resident of Kanchanbari in Unakoti district. I would like to sincerely thank all the officers of the Assam Rifles camp for allowing me to take the written examination and the medical physical test free of cost. Because of their support, I have been selected for the CSF. I am very happy now."

(ANI)