Chitradurga in central Karnataka is battling a severe heatwave, with soaring temperatures and hot winds disrupting daily life. Residents are forced indoors, and reports of dehydration and fatigue are rising, especially among students and tourists.

Chitradurga in central Karnataka is experiencing a steady rise in temperatures, with residents grappling with intense heat, hot winds and harsh sunlight that have disrupted normal daily life across the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Known for its historic forts and rocky landscape, the district is witnessing unusually severe weather conditions this season, with locals saying the heat has become increasingly difficult to bear during peak daytime hours.

Public Response and Health Impacts

Residents said that many people are avoiding stepping out between 10 am and 4 pm due to extreme heat conditions. Cases of dehydration, dizziness and fatigue have also been reported, particularly among students, college-goers and tourists visiting the forts. Locals said that the rising temperatures have forced them to rely heavily on water, buttermilk and fruit juices to cope with the heat. Many expressed concern over the worsening situation and the impact it is having on daily activities.

Experts Confirm Severity of Heat

Speaking to ANI, Sheema Kausher, Associate Professor at Government Science College, Chitradurga, said that the temperature levels this year are notably higher compared to previous years, making outdoor conditions more challenging.

Another Associate Professor of Mathematics from Government Science College, Ramesh Bhat, said that people are facing significant discomfort due to the scorching heat, particularly in fort and rocky areas where temperatures feel even more intense. He added that the lack of rainfall has further aggravated the situation, causing health concerns among residents and forcing them to remain indoors during peak heat hours.

Growing Concerns and Official Caution

Locals also expressed worry that if the current trend continues, the coming days could become even more difficult, with rising temperatures expected to further impact daily life and outdoor movement. Authorities and residents alike are now urging caution as the region continues to battle the ongoing heatwave-like conditions.