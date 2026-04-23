PM Narendra Modi urged voters in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to participate enthusiastically in the Assembly elections. He called voting a 'sacred democratic duty' and made a special appeal to youth and women to ensure a record turnout.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to turn out in large numbers for the Assembly elections, calling voting a "sacred democratic duty."

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PM's Appeal to Voters

In separate posts on X, the Prime Minister made a special appeal to youth and women to participate enthusiastically and ensure a record turnout.

Message to Tamil Nadu

தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்கள் சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தலில் வாக்களிக்க உள்ள வேளையில், அனைத்து வாக்காளர்களும் மிகுந்த உற்சாகத்துடன் இந்த புனிதமான ஜனநாயகக் கடமையை நிறைவேற்ற வேண்டுமெனக் கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன். குறிப்பாக, தமிழ்நாட்டின் இளைஞர்களும், பெண்களும் பெருமளவில் திரண்டு வந்து, சாதனை அளவிலான வாக்குகள்… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026

"As the people of Tamil Nadu prepare to vote in the Assembly elections, I urge all voters to fulfil this sacred democratic duty with great enthusiasm. In particular, I call upon the youth and women of Tamil Nadu to turn out in large numbers and pave the way for a record turnout of votes," PM Modi wrote.

Message to West Bengal

Extending a similar message to West Bengal, where the first phase of polling is underway, he urged people to take part in what he described as a "festival of democracy".

"The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections is today. I call upon all citizens to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. I especially urge my young friends and the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers," he said.

Polling Details

Polling began in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Thursday under tight security arrangements. Voting will continue till 6:00 pm.

Mock polls were conducted at polling stations in both states before voting began.

Tamil Nadu is voting in a single phase for all 234 Assembly constituencies.

West Bengal is witnessing a two-phase election for its 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 constituencies, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29.

According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,478 candidates are in the fray in the first phase.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)