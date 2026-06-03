EPFO 3.0: Good News! Check PF Balance on WhatsApp, Withdraw Cash via UPI
PF WhatsApp Balance Check: The Centre has announced some super news for PF account holders. With the new 'EPFO 3.0' services, you can not only check your PF balance on WhatsApp but also withdraw money in seconds using your UPI PIN during emergencies.
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Bumper offer for PF account holders.. Rules to change with EPFO 3.0
The central government has announced amazing news for nearly 8 crore Provident Fund (PF) subscribers. Earlier, withdrawing PF money during an emergency was a real headache. But now, that's all changing. You can withdraw money from your PF account in seconds via UPI, just like you make daily payments using Google Pay or PhonePe. Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that trials for the new "EPFO 3.0" services were successful and will be available to the public soon.
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EPFO 3.0: No paperwork.. Finish weeks' work in seconds
Under the old system, getting your PF money took at least 7 to 10 days. If you wanted to withdraw more than Rs. 1 lakh, you had to go through mandatory manual verification. Even a small mistake in the documents could get your claim rejected. But the upcoming EPFO 3.0 system has zero paperwork. The best part? You don't even need your company's approval. The claim gets settled directly online. For emergencies like illness, marriage, education, or building a house, the money will be in your bank account within 3 days.
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How does the UPI withdrawal process actually work?
So, how do you withdraw money with this new tech? First, you need to log in to the UMANG app. The screen will clearly show how much money you are eligible to withdraw from your PF account. After that, you just select the amount you need, enter your UPI PIN, and the money gets credited to your PF-linked bank account in seconds. You can then withdraw this cash from UPI-enabled ATMs or use it for direct online payments. The system has only completed testing; the official launch date for public use will be announced soon.
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Can you withdraw as much as you want? What are the rules?
Just because UPI withdrawal is easy, it doesn't mean you can empty your account. EPFO has set strict conditions to protect your retirement savings. A total of 25% of your PF balance will always be locked. You can only withdraw between 50% to 75% of the remaining balance for emergencies. The app will clearly show your 'eligible balance', so there's no confusion. To use this facility, you must have an active UAN, and your PAN card details must be linked to it. Most importantly, your name and date of birth in PF records must exactly match your Aadhaar card details.
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Check PF balance on WhatsApp.. Everything is digital
To make PF information even easier for regular employees to access, EPFO is also launching a new WhatsApp chatbot. No more searching on Google or logging into websites with passwords. You can find out your PF balance and how much you can withdraw in a jiffy, just by sending a simple WhatsApp message. This super digital change brought by the Centre using technology is great news for crores of employees.
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