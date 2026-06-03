3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

How does the UPI withdrawal process actually work?

So, how do you withdraw money with this new tech? First, you need to log in to the UMANG app. The screen will clearly show how much money you are eligible to withdraw from your PF account. After that, you just select the amount you need, enter your UPI PIN, and the money gets credited to your PF-linked bank account in seconds. You can then withdraw this cash from UPI-enabled ATMs or use it for direct online payments. The system has only completed testing; the official launch date for public use will be announced soon.