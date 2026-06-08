Union Minister Nityanand Rai praised PM Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure as a 'period of pride'. He highlighted lifting 250M people from poverty, abrogation of Article 370, and steering India through global crises to become the 4th largest economy.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 12 years in office, describing the milestone as a "period of pride" for the nation. Addressing the media at Patna Airport, Rai highlighted the government's focus on the welfare of the underprivileged, women, and the farming community, noting that under PM Modi's leadership, over 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty.

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PM Modi's 12-year tenure marks a significant watershed in Indian politics. As of June 10, 2026, he is set to surpass the record of Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest-continuously serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India. Rai referred to the Prime Minister as a "messiah for the poor" and a key driver of national progress.

Historic Achievements and Economic Progress

He credited the current administration with steering the country through global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and various international conflicts, while maintaining a trajectory of rapid economic growth.

PM Modi's 12-year tenure has witnessed several historic achievements, including the permanent abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, housing for the poor, the construction of millions of toilets across India and the country is moving fast forward on the path of development and prosperity. Millions of young people have got employment, and Today, India is the world's fourth-largest economy in the world.

"This achievement has come despite the decade being marked by major challenges, whether it was the COVID-19 pandemic or global conflicts; despite that, the country has continued to make rapid economic progress", he said.

'A Period of Pride and Achievement'

"Today, farmers are prospering, youth are getting employment, women have received greater opportunities and dignity, the poor have been empowered and have seen improvements in their lives. Therefore, these 12 years of tenure have been a period of pride and achievement for the country," he added

MoS Home Nityanand Rai said that on behalf of the 14 crore people of Bihar, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes are extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing this significant 12-year tenure. (ANI)