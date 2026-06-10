Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hailed PM Narendra Modi's 12 years in office as a landmark, highlighting India's progress. Leaders like Eknath Shinde and Pralhad Joshi also congratulated Modi on surpassing Nehru's continuous service record.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, calling it a landmark moment in India's political and developmental journey. Speaking on the occasion of PM Modi becoming one of India's longest-serving prime ministers, Meghwal said the country has witnessed progress across multiple sectors and an expansion in the scale and reach of government schemes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Today is a very special day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 12 years as Prime Minister. In these 12 years, the country has progressed in every field. The scale of schemes has expanded, and the nation's prestige and honour have risen," the Union Law Minister said.

Meghwal on PM's Governance and Record

"A Prime Minister who kept the economic pillars sound, increased the size of the economy, and is leading the country toward a 5 trillion-dollar economy. He also kept inflation under control and increased employment opportunities. By conducting operations like surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor, he increased the honour and respect of India in the country and the world," Meghwal added.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's record in governance, Meghwal also noted his tenure as a historic milestone in India's democratic history. He further said, "A Prime Minister who is also breaking the record as an elected Prime Minister, which was in the name of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This is a matter of pride for us, and we extend our congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister. The whole country is with him."

Referring to a recent media conclave in Bhubaneswar, Meghwal added that discussions covered key development sectors ranging from infrastructure to green energy. "As you correctly said, there was a media conclave in Bhubaneswar. In that conclave, schemes in every field from infrastructure, railways, roads, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, the MSME sector, the agriculture sector, industrial sector, space sector, and green energy were discussed. The Chief Minister and I were also there and answered the questions asked by the press. So, today is a big day for the country as well," he stated.

Earlier, the Union Minister paid a courtesy visit to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Lok Bhavan. During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest concerning law and governance. Prithviraj Harichandan, Minister for Law, Works and Excise, Government of Odisha and Advocate General of Odisha Pitambar Acharya were also present on the occasion.

Political Leaders Hail 'Historic' Tenure

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also congratulated PM Modi on completing 12 years in office, calling his tenure historic and a matter of pride for 140 crore Indians. Shinde said the Prime Minister is set to surpass the record of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in terms of continuous service, noting that PM Modi's leadership has marked a significant phase of development and global recognition for India. He also highlighted the duration of the Prime Minister's tenure and the milestone of his third term in office.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extend my best wishes to him. He has worked continuously on the post of Prime Minister for 12 years. Today marks two years of his third term. His tenure of 4,399 days will be completed tomorrow, which is historic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surpass even the record of Jawaharlal Nehru. This is a matter of great pride and joy for 140 crore countrymen."

Emphasising India's progress under the current leadership, Shinde said the country has witnessed a strong push toward self-reliance and global economic stability despite international challenges. "In his 12-year tenure, Prime Minister Modi has elevated the country to new heights. He has taken the country to a new height, which is the work of progress, development, advancement of the country, and illuminating the country's name in the world that the Prime Minister has done. He has established his identity as a Prime Minister who has not taken even a single day off. He has worked to make the country self-reliant. In today's circumstances, the economies of many other countries have also faltered, and in such a situation, Prime Minister Modi has not only sustained the economy of his country but has also strengthened it," the Maharashtra Deputy CM said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also congratulated PM Modi on surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record for total days in office, marking a historic milestone in Indian political history. Joshi said, "PM Modi has completed 4,399 days. He has surpassed the record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This is the biggest occasion. I pray to Lord Balaji to give strength to PM Modi."

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary wrote a congratulatory letter to PM Modi, saying that Bihar was helping to realise the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. "Bihar is receiving full support from the Central Government for its development. In 2015, a 'PM Package' worth ₹1.25 lakh crore was announced for the state's development; of this, ₹54,700 crore was allocated for the construction of roads and bridges. Currently, the Bihar Government's budget stands at ₹3.47 lakh crore, with a significant contribution coming from the Government of India," the letter read.

Modi Surpasses Nehru's Record

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history. (ANI)