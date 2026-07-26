Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, called for a mass movement for the 'Catch The Rain' campaign to conserve water. He also urged people to honour weavers by encouraging handloom crafts and strengthening 'Vocal for Local'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to turn the 'Catch The Rain' campaign into a mass movement, calling for collective efforts to conserve rainwater, recharge groundwater and revive traditional water bodies across the country.

Addressing the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi urged people to honour weavers by encouraging handloom crafts and strengthening the spirit of being 'Vocal for Local'.

The Prime Minister also said that he looked forward to suggestions of people ahead of his address to the nation on Independence Day. "Every year before August 15, you send me myriad ideas and suggestions. This year as well, please do share your thoughts on MyGov. I look forward to your suggestions," he said.

Call for Mass Movement to Conserve Water

PM Modi called for strengthening efforts towards rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge. "I had appealed that this campaign to conserve every drop of rain be turned into a mass movement. The message of 'Catch The Rain' is very simple: conserve the water right where and when the rain falls."

He said a special nationwide campaign has been underway since July 4 to give fresh momentum to rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, rejuvenation of old water bodies and tree plantation. "I am delighted to see overwhelming participation from people everywhere - be it villages or cities, panchayats or social organisations," the Prime Minister said.

Success Stories Across States

Highlighting various initiatives undertaken across states, PM Modi said old ponds were being desilted, wells and stepwells revived, while unused borewells were being used as channels for groundwater recharge. "Around 1,500 ponds have been constructed in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. 'Amrit Sarovars' have been restored in Narsinghpur. Significant water storage capacity has been developed in Nashik, Maharashtra. In Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, all gram panchayats have joined this campaign, and old ponds have been made functional again," he said.

He also highlighted the participation of cities in the campaign, saying encouraging results were visible in Korba in Chhattisgarh, Bhubaneswar in Odisha and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.

"Come, let us also take responsibility for a pond, well, or stepwell in our vicinity - save every drop of water. Every drop saved today serves as the greatest asset for the future of coming generations," PM Modi said.

Promoting Environmental Protection

The Prime Minister also highlighted the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and praised public participation in efforts to protect nature. "In the Bhadaj area, over 3.5 lakh saplings were planted within a single hour, with more than 25,000 people joining the effort. School children, NCC cadets, volunteers, and ordinary citizens--everyone participated in this campaign," he said.

He said the achievement in Ahmedabad had been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records and added that the saplings would eventually grow into a dense urban forest.

PM Modi also highlighted the campaign's progress in Uttar Pradesh, saying, "The remarkable resolve of the people was also evident in Uttar Pradesh under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, where over 35 crore saplings were planted in a single day - on the 12th of July."

"As a Member of Parliament representing a constituency in UP, this is a matter of special pride for me," he added.

Appeal for Eco-Friendly Festivities

The Prime Minister also reiterated his appeal to citizens to install idols of Lord Ganesha made from indigenous clay during the upcoming Ganesh Utsav instead of idols made from Plaster of Paris (POP) or imported from abroad. "I reiterate my appeal: this time, for Ganpati Puja, install an idol of Ganesha ji made from the soil of our own land in your home and worship it. This effort of yours will, in a way, be a form of worshipping nature itself," PM Modi said.

Strengthening 'Vocal for Local' with Handloom and Khadi

The Prime Minister said that every handloom garment tells the story of a specific region, a community, and the countless people associated with it. "In just a few days, on August 7, our country will celebrate 'National Handloom Day'. On this occasion, we celebrate the skills and creativity of our weaver brothers and sisters. These friends of ours are carrying forward traditions that have been passed down through generations...these are the people who are proudly dedicated to preserving India's cultural heritage. Today, I urge you to honour our weaver friends by encouraging handloom crafts. Come, let us further strengthen the spirit of being 'Vocal for Local'," he said.

"The way handloom is being promoted in the country today is improving the lives of a large number of people. We see many examples of this, from Pochampally to Patna and from Kuthampally to Kutch. Today, there are many individuals and groups infusing new energy and identity into our glorious handloom tradition. Some are carrying forward the beautiful tradition of 'Pochampally Ikat', while others are engaging women weavers to create wool products. Some are preserving Keralam's traditional 'Kasavu Kala'. This is also providing employment to our mothers and sisters," he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the need to promote 'Khadi'. "We all know that 'Khadi' was very dear to Mahatma Gandhi. During recent years, 'Khadi' has become quite popular. Its sales have increased six-fold over the last 12 years. This sales figure has now reached nearly Rs 8,000 crore. I urge all of you to definitely buy at least one product or the other made of Khadi, handloom, or handicraft during the upcoming festive season," he said.

Reviving Traditional Indian Music

The Prime Minister spoke of India's diversity in music and referred to 'Chongpreng' from Tripura, which is popular among tribal communities. "If you were asked how many types of musical instruments exist in India, you would likely be left wondering! That is because we possess a vast array of musical instruments and the traditions associated with them. One such instrument is the 'Chongpreng' from Tripura; it is quite popular among the tribal communities there. Made of bamboo, this instrument features three strings. It produces a melodious tune that bears resemblance to the 'Sarod'," he said.

"For some reasons, its popularity among the youth had begun to wane. Amid that, Suraj Kumar Debbarma ji resolved to revive its popularity. Today, his efforts are bearing fruit; he performs using the Chongpreng as well as other traditional instruments from the region. He has a deep fondness for Kokborok folk songs, Baul songs & Bengali folk music," he added.

A short clip of the music was played during the radio programme. "I am sure listening to that must have made you feel good. I am very proud of Debbarma ji; his efforts to popularize traditional music is truly commendable. I urge all of you to share information about traditional musical instruments found in your own vicinity on social media. Such efforts on your part will certainly connect others with traditional Indian music," PM Modi said.

Tributes to Mentors and Teachers

The Prime Minister said that July 27 marks the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, whose personality embodied many inspiring facets, yet the role of a teacher was closest to his heart. "He inspired children and the youth to dream big. Coincidentally, this week we will also celebrate the pious festival of 'Guru Purnima'. Our parents are our first teachers, while school teachers impart the knowledge of letters and learning. Guru Purnima is an occasion to express gratitude towards all such mentors. I offer my respectful Pranaam to all the teachers and mentors across the country," The Prime Minister said that in a few weeks, the country will celebrate the grand festival of our Independence.

Gearing Up for Independence Day Celebrations

"August 15 is a day of pride for every Indian. It is a day to remember the countless heroes who dedicated their all for the freedom of 'Bharat Mata'. It is because of their sacrifice and devotion that we hold the Tricolour in our hands today; this Tricolour embodies the ideals of our Constitution," he said.

PM Modi said that over the past few years, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has united the entire nation with a remarkable spirit. "The celebration of the Tricolour is visible in every home and every street. This year too, we must carry forward the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with great enthusiasm. We must display the Tricolour at our homes with the utmost respect," he said. (ANI)