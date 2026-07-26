Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami joined ex-servicemen to listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. He praised the program for inspiring citizens and highlighted India's progress in defence, development, and self-reliance under PM Modi's leadership.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday joined ex-servicemen and the families of martyred soldiers at Gandhi Park in Dehradun to listen to the 136th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, as per the release.

CM Dhami Lauds 'Mann Ki Baat'

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Mann Ki Baat has evolved into a programme that provides positive direction to the lives of citizens and serves as an effective platform to inspire different sections of society while promoting public participation in the country's development.

Dhami said that during the programme, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's achievements in defence research and development, the country's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the increasing export of defence products, water conservation, the promotion of traditional handicrafts, and the Vocal for Local initiative. He added that the Prime Minister's message further strengthens the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

The Chief Minister also said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India continues to scale new heights in defence, science, technology, innovation, and economic development. He noted that the country is making rapid progress across sectors, with accelerated development in border areas, and said that the aspirations of people across the nation are being fulfilled under the Prime Minister's leadership.

PM Modi Pays Tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the 1999 Kargil War, saying Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds everyone of the "extraordinary courage" displayed by the armed forces in the face of extreme challenges. PM Modi said that India continues to strengthen its defence capabilities and is emerging as a trusted global defence partner.

"Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day fills us with pride, and it reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers." "The towering peaks of Kargil, the harsh weather, the enemy's challenge--every circumstance stood before our soldiers, but their resolve was greater than every challenge. They dedicated everything they had to protect Mother India. Today, on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', I pay my humble respects to all the brave martyrs and valiant soldiers," PM Modi said. (ANI)