Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid floral tributes to Kargil War heroes in Guwahati. He hailed their courage and sacrifice and urged the youth to draw inspiration from their dedication to the nation for progress.

Governor's Homage on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday paid floral tributes to the brave soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War at the State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri, in Guwahati on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Paying homage to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War, the Governor said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is an enduring reminder of the unparalleled courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces."

He said that despite extreme hardships, India's soldiers displayed extraordinary valour and determination in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Governor said that the sacrifices of the martyrs also reflect the silent strength and resilience of their families, who equally deserve the nation's gratitude.

He observed that while citizens pursue development in every sphere, the Armed Forces remain steadfast in protecting the nation's borders under the harshest conditions, exemplifying the highest ideals of patriotism and service.

Vision for a Developed India

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Acharya said that the dream can be realised only when every citizen performs his or her duties with the same discipline, commitment and sense of national service as displayed by the Armed Forces.

The Governor also highlighted the 'Panch Pran' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in building a developed India, taking pride in the nation's heritage, freeing the country from the colonial mindset, strengthening unity and fulfilling the duties of citizens. He said that the heroes of Kargil embodied these ideals through their lives and sacrifices, demonstrating that great nations are built on character, courage and devotion to the nation.

An Inspiration for the Youth

Urging the youth to draw inspiration from Kargil heroes such as Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra and Assam's brave son Captain Jintu Gogoi, the Governor said that their courage, sacrifice and commitment to the nation should inspire younger generations to dedicate themselves to the country's progress.

Support for Veterans and Their Families

Governor Acharya also appreciated the Directorate of Sainik Welfare for its dedicated efforts towards the welfare of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and the families of soldiers and said that it is the collective responsibility of the nation to ensure they always receive the respect, security and support they deserve.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram; Assam Baibhav Lt Gen RP Kalita; GOC 51 Sub Area, Maj Gen AK Sharma, VSM; Director, Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, Brig Polash Choudhury, SM (Retd); along with several other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Remembering Operation Vijay

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, is a day of profound significance for every Indian. It commemorates the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War of 1999. On this day, we pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives to protect our nation's sovereignty and integrity.

The conflict that came to be known as the Kargil War began in May 1999 when intruders stealthily crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges. Their sinister aim was to sever National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh. But they underestimated the will of a nation.

India responded with Operation Vijay, a mission that combined meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of its soldiers. For more than two months, our forces fought inch by inch across the harshest terrain, until every intruder was driven out and every post restored to Indian control. (ANI)