Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami marked Kargil Vijay Diwas by increasing the ex-gratia for Param Vir Chakra awardees to Rs 2 crore. He paid tribute to fallen soldiers and highlighted various welfare schemes for servicemen and their families.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday increased the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas (Shaurya Diwas), while paying tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

Dhami offered a wreath at the Shaheed Smarak in Gandhi Park, Dehradun, and paid floral tributes to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. He also honoured the families of Kargil martyrs, paying tribute to their courage, sacrifice and dedication, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister said that Kargil Vijay Diwas stands as an enduring symbol of the Indian Army's unmatched courage, valour and patriotism. He noted that despite fighting at altitudes exceeding 18,000 feet under extremely challenging conditions, Indian soldiers displayed extraordinary bravery, unwavering determination and supreme sacrifice to defeat the enemy, showcasing India's military strength and resolve to the world.

Honouring Kargil Heroes and Uttarakhand's Contribution

CM Dhami said that 527 Indian soldiers made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War, including 75 brave sons of Uttarakhand. He described Uttarakhand as not only Devbhoomi but also Veerbhoomi, highlighting the state's rich military legacy, the achievements of its gallantry award winners, and the unwavering commitment of its youth towards national service.

Strengthening National Security and Soldier Welfare

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's security policy has become stronger, more decisive and self-confident. He said that the government's firm action against terrorism, rapid development of strategic infrastructure along border areas, and efforts to make India self-reliant in the defence sector reflect the strength of a new India.

He added that landmark initiatives such as One Rank One Pension (OROP), the National War Memorial and several welfare measures for serving and retired soldiers have significantly enhanced the dignity of the armed forces and their families.

State-Level Welfare Initiatives

He said that the Uttarakhand government remains fully committed to the welfare of serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and the families of martyrs. He noted that the ex-gratia amount for the families of martyred soldiers has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The state government has also substantially enhanced the one-time and annual financial assistance provided to recipients of gallantry awards. The Chief Minister further said that the state has introduced several welfare initiatives, including providing government jobs to one eligible member of a martyr's family, extending the application period for such appointments from two years to five years, financial assistance for the marriage of daughters of martyrs, free travel in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses for gallantry award recipients, and stamp duty concessions for serving and retired soldiers purchasing property. He added that the process for issuing arms licences to ex-servicemen is being simplified and efforts will be made to ensure the early disposal of pending land fraud cases involving serving and retired soldiers in district courts.

Sainya Dham: The Fifth Dham

Dhami said that the construction of the state's 'Fifth Dham ', the Sainya Dham at Guniyal village in Dehradun, is in its final phase. Built using sacred soil collected from the homes of every martyr from Uttarakhand, the memorial will serve as a lasting symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and inspiration for future generations.

Future-Ready: Initiatives for Agniveers

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's initiatives for the future of Agniveers. He said Uttarakhand will establish the country's first 'Agniveer Employment Cell' for retired Agniveers. The government is also working to provide them priority in recruitment to the Uttarakhand Police, Forest Department and other state services, along with skill development training, self-employment opportunities, support under the homestay scheme and special assistance for those from border areas.

Calling upon the people of the state to draw inspiration from the sacrifice, courage and patriotism of the Kargil martyrs, Dhami urged them to actively contribute towards building a developed India and a prosperous, self-reliant and strong Uttarakhand. He said the sacrifices of the brave soldiers of Kargil will continue to inspire generations with the values of national service, duty and devotion to the motherland.

Minister Ganesh Joshi on Kargil Vijay Diwas

State Minister for Soldier Welfare Ganesh Joshi said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the Indian Army's extraordinary courage, valour and supreme sacrifice. He said that during the 1999 Kargil War, Indian soldiers displayed exceptional bravery under extremely difficult conditions to safeguard the nation's borders.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, he said their sacrifice would continue to inspire every Indian to serve the nation. Joshi added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government remains committed to the welfare of serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and the families of martyrs. He noted that the government has increased the financial assistance for gallantry award recipients and has so far provided government employment to the dependents of 28 martyrs. (ANI)