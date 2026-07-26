Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann praised the valour of soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute and warned Pakistan, stating India can respond to any misadventure in a manner far harsher than it can imagine.

CM Mann praises soldiers' valour

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday praised the valour of the armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas and said the soldiers are always ready to protect the country.

The Chief Minister referred to his days as an artiste and said they contributed to the welfare of the ex-servicemen. "July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas. Our history of sacrifices is immense. Today, we paid tribute to the immortal martyrs by remembering them. I also worked as an artiste, and through one of my shows, we donated the entire collection to the Army. I salute the martyrs. Whether it is the biting cold of minus 50 degrees or the scorching heat of plus 50 degrees, our soldiers are always ready to protect us," he told reporters.

The Chief Minister also laid a wreath to honour sacrifice of soldiers who had laid down their lives for the country.

Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took part in the Kargil Vijay Diwas event in Drass in Ladakh, said India has the capability to respond to every misadventure by Pakistan in a manner far harsher than it can imagine.

He noted that the Kargil War wasn't just a military and diplomatic victory for the country but a moment when the world witnessed the indomitable bravery of Indian soldiers.

The Defence Minister paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999.He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

'India can respond harshly'

"Our brave soldiers have always displayed exceptional valour and courage. We recently celebrated the first anniversary of the success of Operation Sindoor. During the operation, our valiant soldiers and officers gave a befitting reply to the terrorists and their patrons--one they will never forget. India has the capability to respond to every misadventure by Pakistan in a manner far harsher than it can imagine. I want to send a clear message from this platform that this will be the outcome of every nefarious act that threatens India's sovereignty," he said.

Martyrs represent India's unity

"At this war memorial, you will see the whole of India. Among these martyrs, you will find names from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and every region of the country. You will find the names of those who visited temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches. Those who dream of breaking this country should look at this wall. This wall itself is an answer to their dreams of dividing India," he added. (ANI)