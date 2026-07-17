PM Modi launched projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore in Chandigarh, calling it a model of development. He said the city's growth in healthcare and infrastructure benefits not only the UT but also neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana and Himachal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Chandigarh's development benefits not only the Union Territory but also neighbouring states, as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure.

'A Model of Planned Development'

Addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister described Chandigarh as a model of planned development and said the NDA government has consistently prioritised its growth. "Coming among all of you today fills my heart with a unique sense of joy. Chandigarh is not just a city; it has been a model of development for India. Chandigarh is known for its planned development, for a better lifestyle, better medical facilities, and along with all this, Chandigarh's identity is the blessings of Maa Chandika," Modi said.

He said Chandigarh's development has long been a hallmark of the NDA government's governance model. "With the development of Chandigarh, people's lives have been transformed. But its benefits extend beyond the city, reaching the people of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh as well. I am aware that, from the point of view of healthcare, Chandigarh is an important centre. Today, the advanced healthcare facilities at PGI Chandigarh are being expanded, which will benefit lakhs of people," he said.

Pioneering Legal and Urban Reforms

Justice System Overhaul

Highlighting reforms in the justice system, the Prime Minister said Chandigarh was the first place where the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita began after the Centre replaced colonial-era criminal laws. "You will recall that a year and a half ago, the country made a major reform in the justice system. We brought the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in place of the Penal Code. In other words, a justice-based legal system in place of punishment-based laws. The implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita began from Chandigarh itself," he said.

Smart City Transformation

The Prime Minister also highlighted the city's transformation under the Smart City Mission. "Over the past years, numerous projects such as the Integrated Command and Control Centre, Smart Traffic Management, Smart Parking and Digital Governance have been implemented to transform Chandigarh into a high-tech city. More than Rs 2,500 crore have been spent on this mission," he said.

A Vital Hub for Northern India

PM Modi noted that Chandigarh serves as a vital hub connecting Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, while also benefiting people from Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in healthcare. "Before coming here, I was in Jind, Haryana, and from here I am heading to Jalandhar for Punjab's development works. Chandigarh connects the entire region of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal. Chandigarh's development not only transforms the lives of the people here but also brings great benefits to the people of Haryana, Himachal, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. For medical services, Chandigarh is a major hub in this entire region," he said.

India's Evolving Global Healthcare Image

Speaking about India's healthcare sector, the Prime Minister said the country's image had changed significantly over the past decade. "There was a time when the world used to worry about India's healthcare system. During the coronavirus pandemic, the world was worried about India. But our government changed the world's perception of India. During the pandemic, India was not asking for help; it was sending help. Today, people from across the world come to India for healthcare. This is the result of the honest efforts made over the past 12 years," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind in Haryana and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 14,700 crore in the state before arriving in Chandigarh. (ANI)