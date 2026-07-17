Three students were killed and several injured after a train hit their school van at a railway crossing in Murshidabad. CM Suvendu Adhikari expressed sorrow, assured a probe, and confirmed the railway gateman's arrest by state police.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday expressed profound sorrow following a tragic train accident in Murshidabad that claimed the lives of young students. The Chief Minister confirmed that district administration and health officials are on-site to oversee rescue operations and ensure the injured receive urgent medical attention.

CM Vows Accountability, Orders Full Support

West Bengal Chief Minister in a post on X said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Murshidabad this morning. My heart goes out to the families especially parents of the young students who lost their lives. There are no words to ease such profound pain and the entire State stands with the bereaved families during this dark hour."

Highlighting the administration's resolve to hold the guilty accountable, the Chief Minister asserted, "I have directed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the injured and the affected families. Minister Gouri Sankar Ghosh has already visited the Hospital and is monitoring the situation. District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police are already on site since morning and personally supervising the operations. We are ensuring that the best medical care is provided to those undergoing treatment. Health Minister Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee is personally ensuring that the injured receive the best possible treatment at the Medical College."

West Bengal CM further wrote, "Negligence will not be tolerated. The Railway Gateman has already been arrested by the State Police. A thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident will be conducted and I assure the people of West Bengal that the strictest possible action will be taken against those found responsible. May the departed souls find peace."

Details of the Fatal Collision

Three students lost their lives, and several others were injured on Friday morning after a train collided with their school van at the Karnasubarna railway crossing in Murshidabad's Berhampore. The van was crossing the tracks around 7:00 AM when the train struck the vehicle with significant force.

Injured school students are currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Eyewitness Accounts and Aftermath

According to local sources, the students were on their way to school in a van at around 7:00 AM. At that time, the railway crossing in the Karnasubarna area was open. As the van moved onto the tracks, a train arrived and rammed into the vehicle with great force.

The impact caused the school van to spin around. Three students died on the spot. The injured children were rescued and immediately admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Hospital sources indicate that the condition of several children is critical; consequently, there are fears that the death toll could rise.

A pall of gloom and deep tension has descended upon the area following the accident.

Union Minister Demands Thorough Inquiry

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumder expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the school van-train collision that occurred in Berhampore, Murshidabad.

Calling for accountability, the Minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal accident at the railway level crossing. "Any loss of life is tragic, but the death of children is even more heartbreaking. A thorough inquiry is necessary, and I believe the Railways will conduct a separate investigation," he said. (ANI)