A man was filmed sleeping soundly inside an SBI ATM in Bhiti, Mau district, to escape the oppressive heat. The viral video of the incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the bank's security measures, highlighting the absence of a guard at the ATM.

People use a variety of strategies to escape the oppressive heat and humidity, but everyone was shocked by what happened at the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Bhiti, Mau district. On camera, a guy was seen soundly dozing off inside the ATM. The bank's security measures have come under scrutiny since the incident's footage went viral on social media.

The incident, which highlights security flaws at the SBI ATM in the town section of the district's Bhiti area, depicts an unnamed individual sleeping soundly on the floor of the ATM. He had made the air-conditioned comfort of the ATM his makeshift sanctuary from the extreme heat and humidity.

Witnesses said that while customers who came to take out cash had to cope with an embarrassing scenario, the man slept inside the ATM without any trouble at all. After a vigilant client recorded the entire incident and posted it on social media, the issue gained attention.

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The identity of the man sleeping in the ATM, how long he had been there, if he frequently spends the day or night there, and whether this was an isolated incidence are all still unknown. These characteristics are thought to require investigation. Serious concerns about the ATM's security configuration have also been brought up by the event.

The lack of a security guard at this ATM, which is situated in the town area immediately across from Jivan Ram Inter College, is perceived as carelessness on the side of the bank. Such negligence in security might lead to a catastrophic crisis in the future at a time when reports of ATM machines being uprooted and taken away in cars continue to surface from various regions of the nation.

According to locals, the bank's management should improve the ATM's security, monitoring, and routine inspection procedures to ensure the safety of both customers and the bank's assets. The issue is still being discussed in the community after the video went viral.