Union Health Minister JP Nadda praised PM Modi's leadership, calling the transformation in India's healthcare 'unprecedented.' He highlighted the 2017 National Health Policy's focus on preventive care during an event at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday said the transformation of India's healthcare sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been "unprecedented," highlighting the 2017 National Health Policy as a landmark shift towards a comprehensive and preventive healthcare model.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of healthcare projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PGIMER, Chandigarh, Nadda said the country has witnessed remarkable development across sectors over the past 12 years under the Prime Minister's leadership.

"Under the Prime Minister's leadership, we have all witnessed a story of immense development across all dimensions of the country in the last 12 years. If we speak about the health sector, the work done under your leadership has been unprecedented," Nadda said.

National Health Policy: A Landmark Shift

He said the National Health Policy introduced in 2017 marked a significant departure from previous policies by focusing not only on treatment but also on preventing diseases and promoting overall well-being.

"It was under your leadership that India's Health Policy was formulated in 2017, which was completely different from the previous health policy. Its vision was different -- a comprehensive and inclusive health policy. The policy was not just about treating illness, but also about ensuring that people do not fall ill in the first place," the Union Minister said.

Nadda said the policy encompasses promotive, preventive, curative, palliative, geriatric and rehabilitative healthcare, enabling the government to serve India's population of over 140 crore more effectively.

PM Modi's 'Karmabhoomi'

He also recalled Prime Minister Modi's long association with Chandigarh, describing the city as the Prime Minister's "karmabhoomi" and noting that it played a key role in the BJP's organisational expansion across North India.

"This city is the Prime Minister's own city; it has been his karmabhoomi. He spent a long time here for party work. Chandigarh became the centre from where the BJP expanded its organisation in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh," Nadda said.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple healthcare projects at PGIMER, Chandigarh, during the event. (ANI)