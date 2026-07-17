The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare is organising the 2nd National Workshop on Pension Litigation on July 18 in New Delhi. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will address the event, which aims to reduce pension-related legal disputes.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare is organising the 2nd National Workshop on Pension Litigation on Saturday (18th July) at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, as per the release.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Jitendra Singh will address the plenary session of the National Workshop on Pension Litigation on July 18, 2026. The Workshop will be attended by Nodal Officers and Panel Counsels of all Ministries/Departments, including Legal Experts and reiterates the Government's commitment to improving pension litigation management, ensuring greater coordination amongst all stakeholders.

Key Issues and Objectives

Identification and addressing of the various recurring issues which lead to litigation in pension-related matters and their effective redressal to avoid litigation are also major takeaways expected out of the workshop.

Differences in interpretation of pension rules, delay in effecting pensionary benefits, sanction of family pensions and variation between pensions of pensioners of the same category are some of the reasons which lead to litigation on pension matters. The National Workshop on Pension Litigation is being convened by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare to evolve consensus amongst all the stakeholders, including various Ministries/Departments, legal experts and counsels, to work together towards minimising litigation.

Distinguished Speakers and Panelists

The Plenary Session will also be addressed by R Venkataramani, Ld. Attorney General of India; Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary (Pension); Rajiv Mani, Secretary (Law); and Sukriti Likhi, Secretary (ESW). Distinguished panel speakers include Vikramjit Banerjee, Ld. ASG, Ajay Shanker Singh, Pr.CCA (Home), T P Singh and Avshreya Rudy, Panel Counsels, High Court, Delhi.

The workshop will consist of two technical sessions and a plenary session.

Background and Previous Workshop

The Department had successfully convened the 1st National Workshop on Pension Litigation on 2nd July 2025, which was attended by over 300 nodal officers and panel lawyers across Ministries/Departments. (ANI)