PM Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the 2025 G7 summit in Canada, reports say, amid ongoing tensions over Khalistan separatist activities and no formal invitation from Ottawa. India cites logistical and security concerns.

For the first time in six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to skip the G7 summit, which will be held in Alberta, Canada, from June 15 to 17.

According to a report in The Times of India, India has not yet received an official invitation from Canada, and even if one is sent at the last minute, PM Modi is unlikely to accept due to logistical constraints and continuing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

No official invite yet from Canada

Canadian authorities have not confirmed whether an invitation has been extended to India, the TOI report said. A G7 spokesperson refused to comment when asked by Indian media on Sunday. While Canada has yet to publicly release the list of guest nations, media reports there suggest leaders from Australia, Ukraine, South Africa, and Brazil have already been invited.

India has been a regular invitee to the G7 summits since 2019, when France first extended the invitation to PM Modi. His participation has symbolised India's growing global stature and its cooperation with other leading democracies in shaping international policy and responding to transnational challenges.

Tense India-Canada relations remain unresolved

India-Canada relations have remained tense since the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist leader. Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in Nijjar’s murder, without providing public evidence. India strongly denied the allegation and demanded proof. The situation escalated into a diplomatic standoff, with both countries expelling each other’s diplomats.

Although Trudeau is no longer in office, and his successor Mark Carney has expressed a desire to improve bilateral ties, he has not taken a clear position on the Nijjar case. Canada’s Sikh separatist groups recently urged the Carney government not to invite Modi to the G7 summit, accusing India of refusing to cooperate with investigations into Nijjar’s death.

India maintains that it is willing to work with Canada based on “mutual trust and sensitivity,” but expects Ottawa to guarantee the safety of Indian diplomats and take strict action against extremists engaging in anti-India activities.

India wary of security risks and public disruption

Even if invited, PM Modi’s visit would likely face challenges such as possible protests or disruptions by separatist groups in Canada. Indian officials also cite short notice and logistical hurdles, making any last-minute participation highly unlikely.

A meeting between PM Modi and Carney on the sidelines of the summit could have been a chance to improve diplomatic ties, but without an invitation, such an opportunity appears off the table.