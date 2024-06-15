'Proud moment for Bharat': PM Modi at centre of G7 Summit family photo, Biden below sparks online buzz (WATCH)

Despite India not being a member of the G7, PM Modi's pivotal position in the summit's family photo has captured the imagination of many, with reactions pouring in across social media platforms.

In a striking display of global recognition, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent participation at the G7 summit in Italy has sparked widespread admiration and discussion among Indians worldwide. Despite India not being a member of the G7, PM Modi's pivotal position in the summit's family photo has captured the imagination of many, with reactions pouring in across social media platforms.

The summit, held in Italy, saw PM Modi participating as an 'outreach nation' alongside several world leaders including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and even Pope Francis. However, it was his central position in the family photo that drew considerable attention.

In the image, PM Modi stood prominently at the forefront, flanked by leaders from G7 countries, while Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and US President Joe Biden were positioned below him.

Social media erupted with pride and admiration as the image went viral following PM Modi's own sharing of it on X platform. Users expressed sentiments of national pride and hailed PM Modi's central role as a testament to India's rising stature on the global stage.

One user remarked, "Beautiful Modi ji, every Indian's chest will swell with pride after seeing your photo today. In fact, 140 crore Indians have chosen a rare diamond."

Another user highlighted, "India has joined the G-7 countries without being a member and is among the world's largest group. This is a proud moment."

The symbolic significance of PM Modi standing in the middle, with traditional G7 leaders in positions typically lower, was not lost on commentators.

One user named commented, "Those who are jealous will get even more jealous after seeing this photo."

Another echoed, "Look at the place of our Prime Minister Modi ji in this photo. This shows India's position in the world, India is the center point."

PM Modi's participation at the G7 summit underscored India's growing influence in global affairs, as he engaged in bilateral talks and discussions on crucial international issues. His presence not only symbolized India's role as a key player in global diplomacy but also resonated deeply with Indians who celebrated the country's prominence on the world stage.

"Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations. I thank the people and government of Italy for their warm hospitality," wrote PM Modi in a post on X following the conclusion of the G7 Summit.

