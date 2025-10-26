In 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to tribal freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Recalling Bheem’s valiant fight against the Nizam’s tyranny, he urged youth to learn about unsung tribal heroes.

In the 127th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the heroic resistance of tribal freedom fighter Komaram Bheem against the Nizam's atrocities in Hyderabad and paid homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his upcoming birth anniversary, urging young people to learn about unsung tribal icons.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi remembers Komaram Bheem

Recalling the brutal exploitation under British rule and the Nizam's regime, PM Modi said, “The British had crossed all limits of exploitation throughout India, and in that era, the period of repression was even more horrific for the patriotic people of Hyderabad. They were also forced to endure the atrocities of the cruel and merciless Nizam. There was no limit to the atrocities committed against the poor, the deprived, and the tribal communities. Their lands were seized, and heavy taxes were imposed. If they protested against this injustice, even their hands were cut off.”

The Prime Minister narrated the inspiring story of a young tribal warrior, Komaram Bheem, who dared to challenge the Nizam's oppression.

"In such difficult times, a young man of about twenty years of age stood up against this injustice. Today, I am discussing that young man for a special reason. Before disclosing his name, I will tell you about his bravery. Friends, during that era, when even uttering a word against the Nizam was a crime, that young man openly challenged an officer of the Nizam named Siddiqui. The Nizam had sent Siddiqui to confiscate the farmers' crops. But in this struggle against oppression, that young man killed Siddiqui. He also successfully evaded arrest. Escaping from the tyrannical police of the Nizam, that young man reached Assam, hundreds of kilometres away," the PM said.

Who was Komaram Bheem? PM explains

Revealing the identity of the braveheart, PM Modi added, “The great personality I am talking about is Komaram Bheem. His birth anniversary was celebrated on the 22nd of October. Komaram Bheem did not live a long life; he only lived for 40 years, but during his lifetime, he left an indelible mark on the hearts of countless people, especially the tribal community. He instilled new strength in those fighting against the Nizam. He was also known for his strategic skills. He became a major challenge to the Nizam's rule. He was killed by the Nizam's men in 1940. I urge the youth to try to learn as much as possible about him.”

PM Modi on Birsa Munda

The Prime Minister recalled another prominent tribal leader, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and announced the upcoming celebration of Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas on Munda's birth anniversary.

"Next month, on the 15th, we will celebrate the Janajateeya Gaurav Diwas. This is the auspicious occasion of Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. I respectfully pay my homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The work he did for the country's independence and for the rights of the tribal community is unparalleled. It was my great fortune to have had the opportunity to visit Ulihatu, the village of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, in Jharkhand," he said in a radio programme.

Describing his emotional connection with Munda's legacy, PM Modi added, “I touched the soil of that land to my forehead in reverence. Just like Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Komaram Bheem, there have been many other great luminaries in our tribal communities. I urge you to definitely read about them.”

Through these references, the Prime Minister emphasised the invaluable contributions of tribal communities to India's freedom struggle.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme in which he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.