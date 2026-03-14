Amid the West Asia conflict, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured that India will face no shortage of oil, kerosene, or diesel, attributing the steady supply of energy to the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday assured that India would not face any shortage of oil, kerosene, or diesel amid the West Asia conflict. Scindia said the government is taking all possible steps to maintain gas supplies and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for India, ensuring continuous energy flow.

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Speaking to the reporters in Guna, Scindia said, "The Prime Minister has assured the citizens of the country that there will be no shortage of oil, kerosene, or diesel. We are making every possible effort regarding the supply of gas, and due to the success of the Prime Minister's diplomacy, the Strait of Hormuz has been opened for India, ensuring that the country does not face any shortage of oil or gas."

"In addition, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri presented a detailed analysis of the entire situation in Parliament yesterday and confirmed that India has sufficient reserves... At such a time, the Congress party and the Leader of the Opposition are busy baking political bread... The Congress is not concerned about the country," he added.

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Indian Vessels Transit with LPG Supply

Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said two Indian flagged LPG carrying vessels have transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are now on their way to India with approximately 92,700 Metric Tons of LPG.

Sinha informed that the vessels Shivalik and Nanda Devi are now expected on March 16 and 17. "All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no untoward incidents involving them have been reported over the last 24 hours. There were 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, situated to the west of the Strait of Hormuz. Among these, two vessels--the Shivalik and the Nanda Devi, Indian-flagged vessels, both LPG carriers. They safely transited the Strait of Hormuz late last night/early this morning and are now proceeding towards India. These vessels are carrying approximately 92,700 metric tons of LPG; their ports of arrival will be Mundra and Kandla, with expected arrival dates of March 16 and March 17, respectively. Consequently, there are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers," the secretary said. (ANI)