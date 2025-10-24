PM Modi has announced that the NDA will fight the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Speaking at a rally, Modi said the alliance will break all records and defeat the opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will create history and defeat the opposition in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Addressing a rally, PM Modi praised Nitish Kumar’s leadership and said the alliance would secure a decisive mandate. This is the first time the Prime Minister has publicly declared that the NDA will contest the Bihar election with Nitish Kumar as its face, signalling renewed unity within the coalition ahead of the polls.

Taking a jibe at RJD in Samastipur rally, PM Narendra Modi said, "...'Har ek ke haath mein light hain toh lantern (RJD symbol) chahiye kya?'..."

Earlier PM Modi paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur in Samastipur, Bihar. He, along with CM Nitish Kumar, also met and interacts with the family members of Karpoori Thakur.

