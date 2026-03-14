Amid an LPG shortage triggered by the West Asia conflict, India's demand for induction cooktops has exploded from 2,000/month to nearly 2 lakh/day. Manufacturers are ramping up production to prevent shortages and black marketing.

The demand for induction cooktops has surged sharply across India, with sales jumping from around 1,000-2,000 units a month to nearly 1-2 lakh units a day with the LPG gas shortage amid the West Asia conflict. Traders in Delhi NCR are ramping up production and coordinating with manufacturers to maintain supply and prevent market shortages.

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Traders Ramp Up Production, Vow Fair Pricing

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Nagpal, President of the Central Radio and Electronic Merchant Association, stated that Delhi NCR is a major hub for the manufacture and trade of induction cooktops, supplying products across the country. "Following the sudden surge in demand, a meeting was held with manufacturers, and it was decided to increase production. Factories are planning to run overtime so that production can be increased and supplies can reach different parts of the country on time." He added that the association is also trying to ensure balanced distribution so that induction cooktops remain available across markets and there is no panic among consumers.

Rakesh Arora, General Secretary of the association, also stated that the current situation has triggered massive demand from across the country. "Traders are working with a sense of service rather than focusing on profit at this time. No black marketing or overpricing will be allowed in the market. If the cost of raw materials increases slightly, only a minimal price adjustment will be passed on to customers". He added that the association's vigilance team is keeping an eye on the market to prevent any irregularities.

Retailers Face Overwhelming Demand

Shopkeepers are feeling the pressure of the rising demand. Raunak Bhasin, from Lajpat Rai Market, said, "Earlier, we sold around 1,000 cooktops mainly during festival seasons. The current demand is overwhelming, and shops are struggling to keep up." To curb black marketing, customers are being sold only limited quantities. "Many buyers want larger orders, but the stock is insufficient. It is still unclear when the market will fully meet the rising demand," he added.

Government Addresses LPG Supply Concerns

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions.

Ministry Urges Public to Avoid Panic Booking

The Union Petroleum Ministry on Saturday stated that while there is no immediate shortage of LPG, the supply situation remains a matter of concern due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry, Sujata Sharma, said, "Regarding LPG supply, I would like to say that it is still a matter of concern for us in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. However, no dry-out has been reported."

The official also raised concerns about a sharp rise in LPG bookings, which she described as panic-driven. "Panic booking is still happening on a very large scale. Yesterday, we informed you that the number of bookings was around 7.5-7.6 million, and now that number has increased to almost 8.8 million. So this is nothing but panic booking," Sharma said. Appealing to the public to avoid unnecessary bookings, she added, "I would like to appeal to the citizens of the country to avoid panic booking and to make bookings only when there is an actual need. This will be good for everyone." (ANI)