PM Narendra Modi is set to attend the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore on November 19. During the event, he will release the 21st PM-KISAN installment. The PM will also visit Puttaparthi for Sri Sathya Sai Baba's centenary.

Ahead of his visit to Coimbatore to attend the South India Natural Farming Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that this summit brings together many farmers, researchers and innovators working in this field. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "In the afternoon tomorrow, 19th November, I will be in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu to take part in the South India Natural Farming Summit. The Summit brings together many farmers, researchers and innovators working in this field. The emphasis on sustainable, eco-friendly and chemical-free agricultural practices is indeed commendable." "The programme tomorrow is also important because the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN will be released, benefitting over 9 crore hardworking farmers across the country," the post added.

PM Modi's Itinerary

Visit to Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on November 19. At around 10 am, the Prime Minister will visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to offer his obeisance and pay respects. At around 10.30 am, Prime Minister will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. On this occasion, he will release a Commemorative Coin and a set of Stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

Coimbatore Visit and PM-KISAN Release

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 at around 1.30 pm. During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support 9 crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

About the South India Natural Farming Summit

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, being held from November 19-21, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies.

The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)